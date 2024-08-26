St Helens will be without Tommy Makinson for the next three matches, after he was handed a hefty suspension as part of the last round of decisions made by Super League’s Match Review Panel.

Makinson was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Tyrone May during the latter stages of the Saints‘ heavy defeat at home to Hull KR on Saturday.

It raised the distinct possibility of him being charged and banned by the Match Review Panel: and Makinson will now miss three crucial fixtures for the Saints as they aim to preserve their place in Super League’s top six.

He will be unavailable for Sunday’s trip to Huddersfield Giants as well as next week’s trip to Warrington, and the home clash with Castleford Tigers.

Makinson was charged with Grade D Head Contact following the incident, and given a three-match suspension and a £250 fine.

Meanwhile, Hull KR will be without forward James Batchelor for their huge clash against Salford Red Devils this weekend. Batchelor was given a one-match ban following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge during the Robins’ win at St Helens.

His incident was at the higher end of the grading, leading to the suspension.

Leigh Leopards will also be without captain John Asiata following the incident which saw him sin-binned during their win over London Broncos. Asiata has been handed a one-match ban following a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge.

The full list of players charged this week in Super League were:

Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: £250 fine

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR) – Grade B Trip: £250 fine

James Batchelor (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: 1 match ban

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) – Grade D Head Contact: 3 match ban and £250 fine

Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: £250 fine

John Asiata (Leigh Leopards) – Grade C Dangerous Contact: 1 match ban

Rob Butler (London Broncos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: £250 fine

