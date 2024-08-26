The rugby league season is firmly approaching its business end: and there are a number of teams in magnificent form.

Whether it’s in Super League, Championship or League 1, there are some huge standout teams that delivered yet more impressive displays at the weekend.

So without further ado, as is tradition at Love Rugby League towers on a Monday, here’s our look at the ten best in-form sides in the game with our Power Rankings. And we’re starting with what we’re sure will be a very popular choice indeed.

10. Whitehaven (NEW)

How could we not include the Cumbrians this week? It’s now back-to-back wins for Haven, and they are out of the relegation zone in the Championship despite all the turbulence surrounding the club.

Kyle Amor’s side travelled to Dewsbury with just 14 players but somehow came away with a huge victory. We tip our hats to them.

9. Wigan Warriors (UP 1)

Jai Field in action during Wigan Warriors’ victory over Hull FC

A rise for the Super League champions: though they were far from their best on Sunday. Granted, they did enough to see off what little threat Hull FC posed, but Matt Peet will know his side have to improve as the play-offs approach.

That said, the win did draw them level at the top of the table with Hull KR once again.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors ratings: ‘Electrifying’ man the difference as key stars flatter to deceive in Hull FC win

8. Keighley Cougars (UP 1)

The Cougars also climb a place this week after another hard-fought and important victory.

The League 1 title has gone, but the Cougars know they will have to be on top form going into the play-offs: and their victory over Hunslet gives them some much-needed momentum going into the business end of the season.

7. York Knights (NEW)

The Mark Applegarth revolution continued at pace again on the weekend – with the Knights picking up another huge win to keep their Championship play-off hopes alive.

York were far too good for Batley Bulldogs, meaning they remain just two points behind the next team in this week’s rankings..

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Lee Kershaw update as winger makes decision on London Broncos future and 2025

6. Featherstone Rovers (NEW)

What a couple of weeks it’s been for Featherstone. At the start of this month, you wondered if they would miss out on the Championship play-offs altogether but now, they’re looking up and hoping to grab second spot.

There’s still work to do, but the huge victory over Toulouse moves them to within just three points of the French side in second.

5. Leigh Leopards (-)

Darnell McIntosh is hugged by team-mate Umyla Hanley as he celebrates his first try for Leigh Leopards

The top five this week has a fairly familiar feel to it: given how they all produced impressive victories. Leigh are still firmly in the hunt for the top six and while they weren’t at their best against London Broncos, they are still a side in form.

Can they make the play-offs?

READ NEXT: The Super League players facing bans including Wigan Warriors and St Helens stars

4. Warrington Wolves (-)

Sam Burgess’ side continued their push for top spot with a solid victory at Castleford Tigers on Friday night. They have the easiest run-in of the three sides vying for the League Leader’s Shield, too.

Are the Wolves the favourites?

READ NEXT: St Helens coach hints at major changes after dismal Hull KR defeat

3. Wakefield Trinity (-)

It’s congratulations to Daryl Powell’s side, who secured top spot in the Championship going into the play-offs at the weekend.

Trinity were far too good for struggling Halifax Panthers, and you get the impression it’s going to take a very special display to deny Trinity the Grand Final trophy, as they go in pursuit of more silverware in the weeks ahead.

2. Oldham (DOWN 1)

The League 1 winners were once again victorious on Sunday, as they comfortably dispatched Cornwall, winning 72-0.

However, they don’t quite take top spot this week..

1. Hull KR (UP 1)

Mikey Lewis celebrates in front of the Hull KR supporters during their Round 17 victory at Hull FC

This week, it’s the Super League leaders who pinch first place in the Power Rankings – largely because of the magnitude of what they achieved at the weekend.

Rovers didn’t just win at St Helens, they won handsomely, racking up another huge statement victory to keep up their hopes of finishing top of the table.

MONDAY READ: Salford Red Devils and Hull KR have SEVEN inclusions in Super League Team of the Week