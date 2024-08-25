London star Lee Kershaw has paid tribute to the Broncos, admitting he’s loved his year in the capital both on and off the field whilst providing an update on what his future looks like beyond this season.

Kershaw was relegated with Wakefield Trinity in 2023, but departed the Belle Vue outfit in the hope of finding an opportunity with a club in the top flight.

A few rocky months followed including some time training with Leeds Rhinos which didn’t yield a contract and even a few shifts in a bar to keep cash coming in, before newly-promoted London presented him with the chance he’d been searching for.

The Broncos handed the 25-year-old a one-year deal for 2024 following a successful trial, and he’s missed just two of their Super League games so far this season, scoring five tries in the process.

Hailing from Bradford, Kershaw had never permanently donned a shirt for anyone other than Wakefield before the Broncos came calling, with his only other club being Oldham – where he made 28 appearances across three separate loan stints.

The flier had never even been to London before he inked his deal with the Broncos, but has loved every minute of his time at Plough Lane, as he told Love Rugby League following their win over Hull FC at Magic Weekend: “I’ve really enjoyed it.

“We’ve got a couple of Northerners in the group like Rourkey (Josh Rourke) and Robbie (Storey). I live with Robbie.. It’s not much of a clique because we all get along really well as a squad.

“It’s been a change, but I’ve really enjoyed it down there. I had a trial and played alright, it went well.

“I knew they were a good bunch of lads and I felt like I’d play well in this team. I’ve just tried to stick to what I’m good at, gaining metres and trying to improve on other bits.

“I’ve been exploring (in London) and I’ve ticked off a few things. I was speaking to the lads in the massage room earlier this week and asking if there was anything else I need to do down there.

“Windsor Castle I’ve still got to do, a theatre show and then we’ll see what else comes up because I’ve only got five or six weeks left to do it.”

Lee Kershaw scores a try for London Broncos in 2024

But when he joined London, Kershaw – like most of the Broncos’ recruits – knew his stay likely wouldn’t be a lengthy one.

The capital club were handed a dismal initial IMG grading at the end of last season after gaining promotion, one with such low ratings across the board which essentially condemned them to relegation come the conclusion of 2024 regardless of what happened on the field.

As it’s turned out, Mike Eccles’ side have never given up in their quest to avoid finishing bottom, beating Hull FC last time out at Magic Weekend to move level on competition points with the Black and Whites with five rounds of the campaign remaining.

The underdog tale is a great one, but one which everyone already knows the ending to – demotion, relegation, call it what you want.

And Kershaw, who will make his 100th career appearance on Sunday afternoon when the Broncos host Leigh Leopards at Plough Lane, admits that the club’s drop back down to the second tier will likely see him depart.

He told Love Rugby League: “I want to play in Super League, I want to play at the best level, even if that means I’ve got to earn my spot (in a team) again.

“I’ve come here and I sort of claimed that number two (shirt) straight away. I’ve been dropped once, and that made me play better when I came back in. I’m quite a humble person, but that did have a positive impact on me.

“Wherever I am, hopefully in Super League, I’ll continue to improve – that’s just what I want to do.

“I’ve been fourth choice before at Wakey or maybe third choice, and I know if that happens then it’s just about being ready.

“Here, that was a bit different, because I got thrown straight in as that number two, but I’m looking forward to whatever comes providing I can get a club next year.”

