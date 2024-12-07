All 20 Super League players heading to the Championship in 2025 with SIX at Bradford Bulls

The Championship continues to get more and more competitive each season, and based on the new batch of recruits heading to the second tier for 2025 there’s no reason next year will be any different.

As the gap between the top and second tier close, another batch of players are making the move across the leagues, but who is taking the leap for 2025?

Well, Love Rugby League has scoured across the clubs to break down every player moving from Super League to the Championship for 2025.

Barrow Raiders

As it stands, Barrow have yet to tempt anyone from the top division to play at Craven Park in 2025.

Batley Bulldogs

Former Castleford Tigers prop Samy Kibula will rejoin the Bulldogs for next season, after agreeing to the move last month. After multiple spells across the second tier, Kibula joined Batley in 2023, and made 19 appearances in his maiden season. He also featured for the club last year on dual-registration duty from the Fords, but will be a permanent feature next year at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Batley have also agreed a new dual-registration deal with Wakefield Trinity following their promotion back to the top flight.

Bradford Bulls

Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls always manage to attract some Super League talent to Odsal, and they’ve been busy again for the 2025 campaign.

Leeds Rhinos duo Mason Corbett and James Donaldson will be plying their trade for Bradford next year following their respective moves, and London Broncos pair Emmanuel Waine and James Meadows are also on their way to West Yorkshire for 2025. Cumbrian-native Donaldson returns to the Bulls for a second spell this season, having previously made 79 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2014. He also made a brief cameo in 2023 on loan.

Former St Helens man Waqa Blake has also penned a deal to move to Odsal for 2025, and will be hoping to reignite his career in the UK after a tough 2024 season.

Doncaster

The Dons have made just one signing from Super League for the 2025 season, in the form of Leigh Leopards man Jacob Jones.

Featherstone Rovers

The Post Office Road outfit are never short of former Super League talent, and 2025 is no exception. Former Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave will be plying his trade for the Flat Cappers next year after his exit from the MKM Stadium. Ex-London Broncos man Jordan Williams has followed suit and will be heading for West Yorkshire for the 2025 campaign.

Finally, the club have also announced the arrival of King Vuniyayawa from Salford Red Devils.

Halifax Panthers

No current Super League player will be heading to Halifax Panthers as of now.

Hunslet

Newly promoted Hunslet are yet to permanently sign a Super League star, but they have recently signed a dual-registration deal with Huddersfield Giants for next year.

London Broncos

Relegated London Broncos are yet to attract any fresh Super League players to the club, however, a number of their squad from last year will be playing in the Championship next year.

Oldham

Ambitious Oldham have laid down a real marker in the window ahead of their return to the second-tier, and they have secured three former Super League players to the club for next year.

Leigh Leopards man Lewis Baxter, Warrington’s Gil Dudson and Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam Milner will all be running out at Boundary Park next year.

Former Wire halfback Josh Drinkwater will also head to Oldham for next season, after penning a deal with the Roughyeds

Sheffield Eagles

Play-off hopefuls Sheffield Eagles have also dipped into the Super League market ahead of the 2025 campaign, with Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson agreeing to play at Olympic Legacy Park. Former Hull FC man Morgan Smith has also agreed to join the project at the Olympic Legacy Park after agreeing a two-year-deal with the Eagles. Another hooker joining the club from a Super League side is Reiss Butterworth, who joins from Hull KR.

The best bit of business from the Eagles though has been the appointment of former Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard as their head coach. Lingard steered the Fords to a 10th-placed finish in 2024, one place higher than the previous year, and also helped them get more wins and more points than the 2023 campaign too. He is an ambitious coach, and could help the Eagles return to the Championship playoff spots after a tough end to their season last year.

Toulouse

They might be pushing for the top flight, both under IMG rule and traditional promotion, but they haven’t brought in any Super League players yet.

Widnes Vikings

Former Super League outfit Widnes Vikings have added just one player from the top flight to their squad this year, with McKenzie Buckley joining the club from St Helens ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Vikings have added some significant additions from within the Championship though.

York Knights

York Knights are a side on the up, and they have once again dipped into the Super League market. Former Steve Prescott Man of Steel Paul McShane will be running out in the Black and Yellow next year in arguably one of the signings of the year in the second tier. Jacob Gannon will also ply his trade at the LNER Community Stadium next year after joining from Leigh Leopards

