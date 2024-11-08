Ex-Super League forward makes long-awaited NRL return with new club revealed

Manly Sea Eagles have announced the signing of ex-Catalans Dragons ace Siosiua Taukeiaho on a one-year deal for 2025, with the veteran completing a long-awaited return to the NRL.

Versatile forward Taukeiaho, a two-time NRL champion, spent circa 18 months in Perpignan with the Dragons.

Arriving ahead of the 2023 campaign, he played ten games for Steve McNamara’s side, including their Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Scoring his sole Super League try on debut against Hull FC, the former Tonga and New Zealand international was homesick and was granted permission to leave the club after just one season.

But due to an injury picked up in a medical, a move to Canterbury Bulldogs collapsed and he was forced to return to France, completing his rehabilitation back with Catalans in the final year of his contract.

Taukeiaho wouldn’t see that contract out though, seeing it terminated back in July having skipped Catalans training to attend a concert in London with then-team-mates Jayden Nikorima and Damel Diakhate.

Four months on from that incident, his NRL return has finally been rubber-stamped – penning a one-year deal with Manly for 2025.

The Sea Eagles announced the 32-year-old’s signing with a short press release on their website on Friday morning.

We are pleased to announce the signing of Siua Taukei’aho 🦅 🖊️ https://t.co/pAUakWRFi8#GoManly pic.twitter.com/1gdQZH32nI — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) November 8, 2024

Head coach Anthony Seibold commented: “Siua is a two-time Premiership winner and an international representative.

“He brings significant leadership experience to the team. He has consistently demonstrated hard work and reliability throughout his career and will be an excellent addition to our club.”

