My Ultimate Team: Michael Shenton’s best 1-13 including Castleford Tigers, St Helens legends

Castleford Tigers legend Michael Shenton is the next guest in My Ultimate Team, our regular feature on Love Rugby League throughout 2024.

Shenton enjoyed a decorated career at the very top of Super League, which included two stints with his hometown club Castleford, sandwiched either side of a spell with St Helens.

Shenton also earned international honours with England and is still regarded as one of the finest centres to have played in Super League in recent years.

Now on Daryl Powell’s coaching staff at local rivals Wakefield Trinity, this is Shenton’s 1-13 of the greatest team-mates he has played with..

1. Luke Dorn (Castleford Tigers)

Dorny had a huge impact on my career. Being around Paul Wellens and seeing how he led that team, that developed me massively as a player.

But for my career personally, Luke Dorn had a huge impact me. He taught me how to see and break down defences, his communication.. he was the best communicator I’ve come across in the game. His knowledge is unreal too.

There may have been some bits where he wasn’t quite where other fullbacks were but what he was good at, he was exceptional at.

2. Denny Solomona (Castleford Tigers)

He’s one of the freakiest players I’ve seen. It was gutted to lose him. He had some bits to his game you’d like tp improve – he could disappear out of a game! – but his ability to score a try was unbelievable.

Super-skilful, could have been anything he wanted and he’s had a brilliant career.

3. Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers)

A player I loved playing with at Castleford.

4. Jake Webster (Castleford Tigers)

Jake would be in there. Just an awesome bloke and a great team player. He was a real handful and could put a shot on you and bend anyone!

He was all for the lads, a real team player. Loved him to bits.

5. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

He made his debut outside me at Salford, and that year he played fullback in a Grand Final. The career he’s had, despite having some injuries early in his career, he’s a supreme talent.

He’s a Golden Boot winner too.. if him and Denny are on your wings, you’re going to score some tries.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Jonny Lomax in action for St Helens in 2024

I played with some great half-backs, but I’d have to give the nod to Jonny I think. His toughness is unreal, he came through some real adversity early in his career too.

His knowledge of the game is unreal and he would drive standards around the place at St Helens. You could see from an early age he was serious about playing. He’s grown into a brilliant half-back. He likes playing what he sees and that ability to pick stuff out, I think he’s one of the best at it.

7. Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

It goes without saying Galey would be my seven – he’d kill me if not!

8. James Graham (St Helens and England)

A real competitor and a real legend of the game when you look at the career he’s had.

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

I’ve got to go Macca over James Roby.. just! That move to Castleford happened just at the perfect time for him – I’d always played against him and thought he was really talented.

But when he came to Castleford I was blown away by his detail and the potential in him. He was a bit lost at that time but coming to Castleford, we were in a groove with our standards and expectations and I think it blew his mind.

But we got him tuned in and he’s one of the cleverest players I’ve ever played with. A real rugby nerd.

10. Sam Burgess (England)

Not much to say here. I’m pretty sure every team would have him in.

11. Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers)

Grant Millington in action for Castleford Tigers in 2021

I’ve got to get him in there because of the bond we had and still have to this day, and the impact he had on Castleford.

I’d be surprised if there wouldn’t have been a team across Super League that Millo wouldn’t have got in at his very best. I’m squeezing him into the back-row!

12. Oliver Holmes (Castleford Tigers)

I’d go Oli over Jon Wilkin. There will be more prominent players than him but his toughness is unreal. His right shoulder was an absolute weapon; he’s got the best tackle technique I’ve come across.

He played some games at 94kg and front-rowers are picking him out, and his technique was great he matched up to them. Really tough, really consistent and great for the group because he thought really differently. So he gave good balance to our leadership group.

13. Sean O’Loughlin (England)

Another real leader and a real legend.