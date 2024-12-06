Wigan Warriors CEO makes Sports Personality claim and explains plan for more global expansion

Kris Radlinski says Wigan Warriors will continue tapping into other major sporting organisations following their recent trip to the New York Giants.

As revealed by Love Rugby League, chief executive Radlinski, head coach Matt Peet and assistant coaches Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai spent almost a week in the Big Apple on a fact-finding mission.

They spent time with the Giants, delving into the NFL heavyweights’ operation on a range of topics including performance, analytics, recruitment, scouting and gameday experience.

But it will not end there and Radlinski told Love Rugby League: “Every year I task every one of my staff members with writing to an organisation to try and get in there and learn things.

“We’ve had staff members visit Liverpool Football Club, Manchester City and Ian Bentley – our head of performance – has been to Southampton to spend time inside their camp too.

“We’re very lucky with the network we’ve built up, particularly in rugby union through ex-Wigan men like Paul Deacon, Andy Farrell and Shaun Edwards.

“We can get in places, particularly after with the year we’ve had, and I think people want to learn from us as well.

“It’s about capitalising on that and maximising it.

“Matt’s going to produce a report on the visit to the New York Giants and what I’ve always found when you go to these places is that it kind of reaffirms what you do well.

“You might pick up little things here and there, but always leave quite confident that we are where we need to be at Wigan Warriors.”

Peet’s men completed an unprecedented clean sweep after securing the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League trophy this year.

Those achievements have put Peet and his side in line for the BBC Sports Personality Coach of the Year and Team of the Year awards at the prestigious awards ceremony on December 17.

Radlinski believes Wigan’s profile and brand is stronger now that it has been for “two or three decades”.

“I’ve no doubt about that,” he said. “Last year we sold 17,500 jerseys and that’s a massive number.

“The team have driven that with their success, but the connection with the community is so strong and our Robin Park training ground has been transformational for us in that respect.

“We allow people to come through our doors and fans can come in the shop every day and there’s a good chance they will bump into players.

“I hear comments from fans saying that they have never felt closer to the club and that’s due to the programme that Matt puts in place and the access he affords the supporters.”

On whether Wigan as a team or Peet individually will be recognised at the forthcoming SPOTY awards, Radlinski added: “It’s great to be in the conversation for these kind of awards.

“The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is a British institution that you grew up watching all the way through your childhood.

“I’d like to think that they’re aware of all the success we’ve achieved this year.

“If we do get recognised, it would be great for us and great for Super League as well because the 2024 season was superb with narratives all over the place.

“Perhaps we don’t get the recognition that we deserve as a sport, so if we can have a special night on December 17 then I think the whole of rugby league benefits.”