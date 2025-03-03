Former Wigan Warriors young gun departs Championship club following off-season switch
Championship outfit Widnes Vikings have confirmed the departure of Reagan Sumner, who only joined the club ahead of this season from Wigan Warriors.
Sumner, who turned 21 last month, featured twice for Widnes as a loanee last season – playing against both Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse Olympique.
Having also played a game as a loanee for Barrow Raiders at the beginning of 2024, Sumner’s senior appearance tally sat at six come the end of the 2024 campaign.
The outside-back went on to link up with the Vikings on a permanent basis, but has not registered an appearance for Allan Coleman’s side to date in 2024, and has now seen his release confirmed.
Born and raised in Wigan, Sumner played his junior rugby league for local sides Ince Rose Bridge and Wigan St Judes before joining the Warriors‘ youth ranks.
In addition to Barrow and Widnes, he also has first-team appearances on his CV for Workington Town and York – making his senior bow for the latter in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals back in 2023.
As the Vikings announced his departure, head coach Coleman said: “I want to thank Reagan for his services.
“We’d identified him as one for the future, but ultimately, what he wants is game time.
“With Ryan Ince back fit now as well as Mike Butt and Rhys Williams, it was going to be really difficult for him to get that game time (here).
“I am very big on the development of young players, but unfortunately he’s not getting that game time for us at the moment and the last thing I would want is for him to not be enjoying his rugby.
“We’ve got to do right by him and I think the right thing is to let him move on.”
