Toulouse Olympique have moved quickly to snap up Thomas Lacans following his departure from fellow Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, with the half-back penning a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

Capped once by France, Lacans – who made his senior international bow last autumn against Ukraine – saw his exit from Featherstone announced last week.

Having spent a little over two years at Post Office Road, amassing 28 appearances for Fev across all competitions, his departure came due to family issues, needing to return to his home country.

After making that move back across the Channel, he’s linked up with Toulouse – who have won one and lost one so far in this Championship campaign.

Championship big hitters snap up international half-back on lengthy deal

Standing at 5’7, Lacans’ junior days saw him come through Catalans Dragons’ academy before donning a shirt in the French Elite Championship for Lezignan.

Earning honours for France at youth level during that time, he made the switch into the British game with Newcastle Thunder in 2022 – but played just three games for the North East outfit before moving on to Fev.

After penning his deal at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, the 24-year-old said: “I am very happy to join Toulouse, and even more to be able to defend the colours of a French club in the Championship.

“I can’t wait to meet the guys and start working so that we can go as far as possible!”

Lacans formed part of the Featherstone side which won the Championship League Leaders’ Shield in 2023, finishing 12 points above Olympique before both succumbed to London Broncos in the play-offs and missed out on promotion to Super League.

Toulouse are now in pole position for a top-flight return in the eyes of IMG, with head coach Sylvain Houles adding on his latest recruit: “We are delighted with the signing of Thomas because he is a player who will offer us a lot offensively.

“He has the whole skillset of a good half, he attacks the line well, he puts a lot of uncertainty in the game and he is able to adapt to any kind of defence.

“He has very good support and is lively and fast, so he has everything to ignite the stands at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.”

