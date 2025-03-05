Sheffield Eagles winger Ben Jones-Bishop is set to switch clubs – with the Jamaican international closing in on a move back to Championship rivals York Knights, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Jones-Bishop has been a regular in the Eagles side at the start of the new season under Craig Lingard, but he is now set for a switch across Yorkshire after the Knights launched a play to sign the veteran 36-year-old.

They have been on the hunt for outside backs to bolster their squad as they look to mount another push towards the top end of the Championship table in 2025.

And that has led them to Jones-Bishop as a possible target, with the veteran winger now set to move to York should his request from Sheffield for a release be granted in the coming days.

Love Rugby League has learned that talks have taken place over a possible switch between the clubs, and the likelihood is that Jones-Bishop will become the second player in barely a week to swap Sheffield for York.

Mitch Clark joined the Knights almost immediately after being released from Sheffield at the end of last month, to bolster Mark Applegarth’s squad.

But Jones-Bishop’s exit would be a blow for Sheffield. He has featured prominently for them throughout 2025, playing in all five of their league and cup fixtures – including last weekend’s 1895 Cup triumph over Doncaster.

But that now looks set to be Jones-Bishop’s final game as a Sheffield player.

He has played almost 100 times for the Eagles since joining the club at the start of the 2022 season and has an impressive try-scoring record, crossing for 60 tries.

But a move back to York, where he spent a solitary season in 2021, now looks likely.

