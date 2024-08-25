Wigan Warriors returned to Super League’s top two: though they were far from their best on Sunday afternoon in seeing off Hull FC.

Matt Peet’s side continue to be some way from their best, but they drew level with Hull KR at the top of the table courtesy of the 22-4 win against the Black and Whites.

With some performances much, much better than others, here are the Warriors player ratings.

Jai Field: 9

At his electrifying best exactly when it mattered. Without Field on the erm, field, then a laboured Wigan performance would have been even more of a struggle. Two crucial try assists early on.

Jacob Douglas: 7

Acquitted himself well after being given an opportunity with Abbas Miski rested. Took his try well and came close to adding a second, too.

Zach Eckersley: 7

Solid enough from the centre, who continues to look at home at this level.

Jake Wardle: 6

A quieter afternoon than usual from the England international – but still didn’t put a foot wrong.

Liam Marshall: 6

Given the captain’s armband to mark his 200th appearance for Wigan and put himself about well: but his most notable moment was a gruesome head knock after a clash of heads with Wardle.

Adam Keighran: 6

Did an okay enough job at half-back but it’s clear Wigan need the brilliance of Bevan French back sooner, rather than later.

Jack Farrimond: 7

Grew into it. Sluggish start but much better in the second half with a well-taken try. Stood up to a lot of defensive traffic thrown his way, too.

Ethan Havard: 6

A quiet afternoon.

Kruise Leeming: 8

Growing into the role of starting hooker. Wigan will need Leeming to be on his best form going into the play-offs and he was dynamic and threatening throughout here. One of the Warriors’ best.

Luke Thompson: 8

The usual no-nonsense, big minutes and high impact display we have come to expect from Thompson since returning to Super League.

Junior Nsemba: 8

Another eye-catching display. The try alone was impressive but Nsemba was a constant presence with the ball, and a leader of Wigan’s pack defensively.

Sam Walters: 5

Not his best day.

Patrick Mago: 6

Sin-binned for a late hit which could see him in hot water with the disciplinary panel, but Mago did well enough at 13 aside from that.

Liam Byrne: 5

Not enough impact from the bench.

Tyler Dupree: 6

Solid without being spectacular.

Harvie Hill: 5

Another who didn’t quite have the desired impact he would have hoped from the bench.

Tom Forber: 6

Limited minutes in which to make an impact.

