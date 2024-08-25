Hull FC’s woes continued on Sunday with another Super League defeat to leave them joint-bottom of Super League: and they set a 25-year record in the process, too.

The Black and Whites were far from their worst at the Brick Community Stadium, certainly in comparison to last weekend’s horror show at Magic Weekend against London Broncos.

But they still came up short against reigning champions Wigan Warriors, falling to a 22-4 defeat that keeps them on just three wins this season.

With London losing at home to Leigh, the Black and Whites remain 11th on the Super League table, level on points with Mike Eccles’ side.

But the loss on Sunday afternoon was Hull’s 20th in Super League in 2024 – only the second time in the modern era they have lost that many league fixtures in a season.

You have to go all the way back to 1999 to find the last time Hull – then known as Hull Sharks – lost 20 or more league fixtures in a season. That was during their early days in Super League: when they lost a staggering 25 out of 30 games that season.

With just four league fixtures left this season, Hull cannot equal that record of 25 but with three fewer games, they are worryingly on course for the lowest win percentage in a Super League season ever as things stand.

It is the seventh time in the modern era Hull have lost more than 15 games in a league season; and the second consecutive season in which they have broken through that miserable barrier.

Last year, they lost 17 out of 27 in Super League meaning that their last 50 Super League games across two seasons have yielded just 13 wins.

Hull FC’s worst losing returns in Super League history:

1999: Lost 25 out of 30

2024: Lost 20 out of 23 (season not complete)

2018: Lost 19 out of 30

2008: Lost 18 out of 27

2015: Lost 18 out of 30

2009: Lost 17 out of 27

2023: Lost 17 out of 2027

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Lee Kershaw update as winger makes decision on London Broncos future and 2025