There are just four rounds remaining in the Super League regular season: and it’s been another seismic weekend of action, with some huge individual displays.

With big results at the top and bottom of the competition, there were a number of notable displays from certain players at some of the game’s biggest clubs this weekend.

Without further ado, here’s our team of the week for Round 23: including a very heavy Hull KR presence..

1. Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

Ryan Brierley in action for Salford Red Devils – Alamy

A week with several high-profile performances at fullback. Warrington youngster Cai Taylor-Wray, Leeds’ Lachie Miller and Hull KR’s Niall Evalds could all stake a claim for a place in the side after their performances in recent days.

But Salford skipper Brierley, who scored a sensational hat-trick and was generally excellent in the comprehensive win over Huddersfield Giants, gets the nod this week.

2. David Fusitu’a (Leeds Rhinos)

David Fusitu’a

A rare inclusion in the team of the week for the Tongan winger – but he merits it this time, after an impressive display for the Rhinos against Catalans Dragons on Friday evening.

Will it be enough to earn him a new contract at AMT Headingley? Time will tell: but Fusitu’a would have been thrilled with what he produced at the weekend as the Rhinos kept their play-off hopes alive.

3. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

The England international was brilliant in the victory at Castleford Tigers on Friday night. While he didn’t claim a try of his own, King produced an assured display in the centres to help the Wire keep in the hunt for the League Leader’s Shield.

4. Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

The centre’s future looks almost certain to be away from the Leigh Sports Village in 2025 – and if it is Huddersfield who secure Leutele’s signature next season, they will be enthused by what they saw at the weekend.

Leigh weren’t at their brilliant best in London but Leutele was undoubtedly one of their standout performers in the win which keeps their play-off hopes firmly alive going into the final four rounds.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Joe Burgess in action for Hull KR in 2024

A no-brainer, this one. Burgess was outstanding in the win at St Helens, scoring four high-quality tries and producing another accomplished display on the wing. How he would have enjoyed dismantling the Saints as a former Wigan player, too.

6. Jayden Nikorima (Salford Red Devils)

His best display in a Salford shirt since joining the club. Nikorima was a constant threat all afternoon against Huddersfield, claiming two tries in the process. His partnership with Marc Sneyd looks to be gelling at exactly the right time going into the Super League play-offs.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Another week, another stellar Mikey Lewis display. His half-back partner Tyrone May was INCREDIBLY unfortunate to miss out, with Salford’s Nikorima just edging him at six.

But Lewis is well worthy of his place after another stellar display to take the Robins one step closer to a first trophy since 1985..

8. Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

Sauaso Sue scores and celebrates a try for Hull KR in 2024

Another Robin inclusion, and another who thoroughly merits being in the side. Rovers were outstanding on Saturday against the Saints and with performances like Sue’s, who led from the front right from the very off, it’s no surprise to see why they’re flying high at the top of Super League.

9. Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors)

Kruise Leeming in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Leeming continues to impress in the absence of Brad O’Neill, and he was at the heart of a lot of what Matt Peet’s side did well on Sunday afternoon against Hull FC.

The hooker was a busy threat throughout, and his form will be vital if the Warriors are to go all the way and defend the Super League title come October at Old Trafford.

10. Joe Bullock (Salford Red Devils)

Joe Bullock (ball in hand) in action on debut for Salford Red Devils in 2024

There were a number of fine forward displays from Salford in their dismantling of Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon, including recent arrival Loghan Lewis.

But Bullock gets the nod for us this week; arguably his standout display of the season and certainly his best to date in a Red Devils shirt.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

Hull KR forward Kelepi Tanginoa applauds their supporters after a game in 2024

Another who continues to have a near-permanent place in our team of the week, Tanginoa continues to look like one of the standout forwards in Super League each and every week.

He was sensational – as were so many of his team-mates – in the victory at St Helens.

12. Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards)

Kai O’Donnell in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Just like Tanginoa, O’Donnell is another who seems to often find his way into the best team of the weekend! But with the performances he’s been delivering this season, it’s not hard to see why.

He was, yet again, one of Leigh’s most influential and important players in the crucial victory against London Broncos on Sunday afternoon. What a miss he will be in 2025.

13. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Rounding off the team this week, it’s Leeds forward Jarrod O’Connor. He was sensational for Brad Arthur’s side on Friday night and whether it’s at hooker or at 13, O’Connor has emerged as one of the Rhinos’ most important players this season.

