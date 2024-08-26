It’s been another big weekend of Super League action – and there’s a handful of players who have a nervous wait on Monday morning to see if they’re going miss the upcoming round of fixtures.

There were some big talking points when it comes to potential disciplinary cases: and some of Super League’s biggest names are potentially looking at a suspension.

Here’s the players who could be in danger this week.

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

The Saints winger compounded a miserable afternoon for Paul Wellens’ side with a red card in the closing stages of their heavy defeat to Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.

Makinson was sent off for a dangerous high tackle on Tyrone May which referee Chris Kendall adjudged was worthy of a straight red card. Given there was contact with the head, it is likely Makinson will be facing a suspension of some sort, leaving Wellens with another major headache to contend with this week.

Expect Makinson to miss at least one game when charges are announced on Monday.

READ NEXT: St Helens coach hints at major changes after dismal Hull KR defeat

Waqa Blake (St Helens)

Makinson is not the only Saints player potentially in trouble with the Match Review Panel, either.

Centre Blake looks likely to be charged after an incident in the opening stages of the loss to Rovers which saw him sin-binned. Blake was shown a yellow card for a swinging arm on Hull KR’s Jack Broadbent, and given the nature of the challenge, you would expected a charge of some sort.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Lee Kershaw update as winger makes decision on London Broncos future and 2025

John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

The Leigh captain could be in hot water after a late hit during their victory against London Broncos on Sunday.

Asiata was sin-binned during the first half for the challenge, which saw him earn a yellow card.

Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

Mago hit a Hull FC player late during the Warriors‘ victory against the Black and Whites on Sunday afternoon – a challenge which earned him ten minutes in the sin-bin. It remains to be seen whether or not it will earn him a suspension, though.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors ratings: ‘Electrifying’ man the difference as key stars flatter to deceive in Hull FC win