John Asiata makes Hull FC move admission and pays emotional Leigh Leopards tribute

John Asiata’s move to Hull FC became public knowledge before he’d even had chance to let the Leigh Leopards team-mates he’s captained for the last two years know about his departure.

The loose forward agreed a bumper three-year deal to link up with Hull from 2025, a fellow Super League club who have also snapped up Zak Hardaker, Ollie Holmes and Ed Chamberlain from Leigh.

For that trio, their moves had been rumoured for a long time, and were announced in an orderly fashion late on in the ‘regular’ season.

But Asiata didn’t get that luxury. His transfer announcement came out of the blue in early May, causing a quite public spat between the two clubs and meaning the Leopards’ skipper didn’t get the opportunity to let any of his nearest and dearest know.

‘It wasn’t in my control’

The 31-year-old, an NRL Grand Final winner with the North Queensland Cowboys back in 2015, arrived at Leigh – who were then known as ‘Centurions’ and a Championship club – ahead of the 2022 season.

He had seen his contract with NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs terminated over a row surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, but has since gone on to write his name into Leigh’s history books.

Winning promotion up from the Championship with Adrian Lam’s side, he captained them on their return to Super League with two consecutive play-off finishes now achieved. And, of course, he was the skipper that lifted the Challenge Cup in August 2023.

Creating a bond with everyone connected to the Leopards over the last three seasons, the way his exit from the club was handled wasn’t how he’d have hoped, as he told Love Rugby League: “It wasn’t in my control.

“A lot happened, a lot of people talk and the news got out there faster than I could even tell my team-mates. It probably wasn’t the best way to do it, but things happen in the game of rugby league.

“A lot of people know people and I wouldn’t say I was upset, but I did want to make sure that I could say something to the (Leigh) fans and to everyone.

“In my farewell, I wrote a letter last week. I wasn’t upset, it was more just that everything was handled very quickly.

“I don’t know what really happened or how it happened, but I know the fans have supported everything that I’ve done and I’ve had a lot of supportive messages.

“For me, I just wanted to let the fans know that as long as I’m in the Leopards jersey, I’ll be giving it all I can.”

‘Leigh will always have a place in my heart… it’s a special club’

Two-time Samoa international Asiata, who also has caps for Tonga on his CV, has now featured 75 times in a Leigh shirt.

The most recent of those 75 appearances came at Salford Red Devils on Friday night, leading the Leopards to a historic first-ever win in the Super League play-offs.

In the process, they set up a semi-final tie away against neighbours Wigan Warriors, which will come next Saturday night. If Lam’s side can cause an upset there, they’ll reach Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

Asiata continued: “Leigh will always have a place in my heart because they gave me the opportunity of a contract when I’d lost one in Australia and I thought I’d never play again. That alone speaks volumes.

“The people that I’ve met along the way, and I don’t just mean in the rugby league world… there’s the fans, the charities, the community, I’ve connected with them.

“They’ve all been awesome and what they’ve done for me and my family has made the transition a lot easier. It’s made me just enjoy my rugby league more.

“It’s a special club and one that will now always have a special place in my heart.”

