Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has basked in the glory of his side’s progression to the Super League semi-finals as absolutely everyone expected he would – with a savage dig at the two sides beaten this weekend.

The Leopards are within 80 minutes of a first-ever Super League Grand Final appearance after defeating Salford Red Devils on Friday evening in a thrilling contest.

They will face reigning champions Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, after Warrington Wolves defeated St Helens in dramatic circumstances to set up the other semi-final between the Wire and Hull KR on Friday evening.

And Beaumont has taken to X to celebrate Leigh’s win – and perhaps have a not-so-subtle jibe at the two teams that were eliminated in the opening week of the play-offs.

Beaumont took a selfie outside a shop of Super League sponsors Betfred to ask what the odds were on a Salford versus St Helens final.

He wrote: “Hey Fred ⁦@Betfred⁩ what’s the odds please on a ⁦@SalfordDevils⁩ v ⁦@Saints1890⁩ grand final in the ⁦@SuperLeague⁩ or am I a bit to late just catching up”.

It is not the first time Beaumont has used social media to celebrate a victory and arguably rile opposition supporters: and we doubt it will be the last time, either.

The Leopards will once again be in the headlines next Saturday evening too, when the much-anticipated latest instalment of the Battle of the Borough takes place, too. It promises to be a thrilling contest.

