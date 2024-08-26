11 conclusions: St Helens’ major changes, Wigan Warriors problem, Warrington Wolves’ dilemma

It’s been yet another huge weekend across the sport – with major talking points almost everywhere you look.

In Super League, the race for top spot and the play-offs look destined to go to the wire: and there are just as many dramatic issues still to resolve in the Championship, too.

So start your week right by looking back at the weekend’s action and the big talking points, with our Monday morning conclusions.

Nobody should be safe at St Helens

Paul Wellens’ words were fairly emphatic in the aftermath of yet another miserable defeat on Saturday: nobody is safe from what he has warned could be major changes in a bid to save their season.

The Saints were humiliated by Hull KR at the weekend to leave their play-off hopes firmly in the balance. Wellens warned that players and staff have to up their game – and you would assume he is including himself in that. How drastic will things get ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hull KR?

Wigan Warriors need to peak soon

With Hull KR and Warrington looking ominously good going into the play-offs, the same can’t quite be said for the reigning champions.

There’s still an awful lot to play for with four rounds to go: the League Leader’s Shield for one, and an all-important top-two finish which guarantees a home semi-final. But the Warriors, way below their best on Sunday against Hull FC, aren’t quite at the levels they would hope to be lately.

They’ll have to pick it up soon if they’re to stand up against the other heavyweights in Super League.

Salford Red Devils could be safely in

It’s not mathematically certain: far from it, in fact. But Salford’s home form is absolutely incredible – and that could be enough in the final month of the season to get them over the line.

They’re now two points ahead of St Helens and Catalans but, more importantly, three clear of seventh-placed Leigh. It means the Leopards and Leeds both have to win two games more than the Red Devils in the final four.

We think they’re in the six.

Leigh are now favourites to get in

But ahead of who? That remains to be seen, with both the Saints and the Dragons’ form completely disappearing at precisely the wrong time of the season.

However, it’s hard not to think that Leigh have a red-hot chance of making the play-offs, having started the year so far off the pace. With some winnable games still to come – and a final weekend showdown with St Helens – the momentum is behind the Leopards.

London Broncos are going to be missed in Super League

It’s going to be fairly devastating seeing a talented and spirited London squad get picked apart and decimated at the end of this season, in truth.

The Broncos didn’t win on Sunday, but they put up a hugely courageous fight against Leigh Leopards. Their chances of avoiding last place are still very much on the cards – and they will hope to claim at least one more scalp in the final four games of the season.

They’ve grown into the campaign and have become one of the real success stories of 2024. We’ll miss them in Super League, that’s for sure.

Nobody’s talking about Warrington Wolves

Certainly not in comparison to Hull KR or Wigan, anyway. The top two are getting all the headlines right now but Sam Burgess’ Wire are just two points back – and with the easiest run-in of the three sides, are being touted as favourites in some quarters to end the season on top.

They were clinical and impressive at Castleford on Friday, and are going about their business in a very impressive manner. Is everyone sleeping on the Wire just a little bit too much?

Will Leeds have left it too late?

Maybe not – there is a possibility both the Saints and the Dragons could drop out at the expense of the two sides currently just outside the top six.

But despite a definite upturn in form since Brad Arthur’s arrival, you do wonder if the Rhinos have left it a fraction too late to mount a meaningful play-off push. However, if they get in, history tells us that you simply cannot write off Leeds in a big play-off game.

Whitehaven are delivering an incredible story

14 players? No problem for Kyle Amor and his band of heroes at Whitehaven.

The Cumbrians ended a hellacious week with an incredible victory at Dewsbury to move out of the Championship’s relegation zone with five games remaining. There are still some very difficult games to come, and some issues Amor and his side will have to conquer if they are to complete a remarkable survival story.

But given everything that’s happening off the field at Whitehaven right now, to get out on the field and win games is some effort. They deserve immense respect from the whole game.

Who’s favourite to finish second now?

You tell us. Because we haven’t got a clue. You would still argue Toulouse, given how they’re sat second as things stand and have a one-point buffer over both Bradford and Sheffield.

But the Bulls seem to have rediscovered their form, and their run-in isn’t exactly too tricky. Sheffield, naturally, can never be written off. But then Widnes are just a point further back and suddenly, Featherstone Rovers are three adrift of second after beating Toulouse at the weekend.

Strap yourselves in: the battle for that second spot is going to go right to the wire.

Mark Applegarth is a coach of the year contender

Having inherited a York side who were sleepwalking towards relegation, Applegarth has done an incredible job in turning around the Knights’ fortunes since joining the club.

They were victorious again at the weekend, beating Batley Bulldogs to remain just two points behind the play-off places going into the final few weeks of the season. If Applegarth can get York in the six, he’s our tip for Championship coach of the year given the job he’s done.

