North Queensland Cowboys’ all-time top try-scorer, Kyle Feldt, will leave the NRL side at the end of the season: sparking speculation he could be bound for Super League in 2025.

Feldt will leave the Cowboys after an iconic career with the club, in which he surpassed Matt Bowen’s try record at the beginning of this season, having made his debut for the club all the way back in 2013.

Feldt admitted it was a difficult decision to make to leave the club, but the manner of his and the Cowboys’ comments upon confirmation of his exit appear to suggest his career will continue in 2025.

That has led to inevitable suggestions that he will be a Super League player next year – with a number of clubs in the market for outside backs, and are armed with quota spots.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make, but I feel the time is right,” Feldt said.

“I have been very fortunate to live out my childhood dream to play NRL for my hometown team for 11 years.

“The club has given me the opportunity to stay home where many other professional athletes have had to move away from their family. I’ve made some amazing memories and lifelong friends.”

Perhaps most notably, Cowboys General Manager, Micheal Luck, wished Feldt and his family luck ‘for their next adventure’ – hinting that Feldt’s career will continue elsewhere, likely overseas.

