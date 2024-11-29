Hull FC reveal 2025 squad numbers with SEVEN new signings in top 13

Hull FC have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025 season: with seven of their new signings named in John Cartwright’s first 13.

Traditionally a major hint as to a coach’s preferred strongest line-up, Hull’s numbers for next year offer a clear insight into how Cartwright will line his team up if all are fit and available.

The Black and Whites have conducted somewhat of a major overhaul in their squad for the 2025 campaign after a disappointing few years. And seven of the players who have been brought in have been handed numbers between 1 and 13.

That starts with Jordan Rapana, who will wear the number one shirt after his move from NRL side Canberra Raiders. Zak Hardaker and Ed Chamberlain look as though they will start as Cartwright’s preferred centre pairing, taking three and four respectively.

Another duo of new signings are in six and seven, with Jordan Abdull and Aidan Sezer taking those numbers. Prop Herman Ese’ese wears eight after an outstanding first year for the Black and Whites, with new signing Amir Bourouh succeeding Danny Houghton as the club’s new number nine.

Ligi Sao, Jed Cartwright and Jordan Lane are 10, 11 and 12 respectively: while another new recruit in the shape of John Asiata is 13. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that young winger Harvey Barron has been handed the number two shirt by Cartwright.

Cade Cust takes 14 after his move from Salford Red Devils, while Oliver Holmes will wear 15 after his switch from Leigh Leopards.

There are a significant number of academy graduates in the latter numbers for the Black and Whites, underlining the strong position the club’s development pathways have enjoyed in recent years.

They include Denive Balmforth, who made a big impact in 2024, who wears 25, while the likes of Ryan Westerman and Callum Kemp have been handed numbers, too.

Hull FC 2025 squad numbers: 1 Jordan Rapana, 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Ed Chamberlain, 5 Tom Briscoe, 6 Jordan Abdull, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Ligi Sao, 11 Jed Cartwright, 12 Jordan Lane, 13 John Asiata, 14 Cade Cust, 15 Oliver Holmes, 16 Yusuf Aydin, 17 Jack Ashworth, 19 Brad Fash, 20 Davy Litten, 21 Will Gardiner, 22 Lewis Martin, 23 Logan Moy, 24 Jack Charles, 25 Denive Balmforth, 26 Zach Jebson, 27 Matty Laidlaw, 28 Nick Staveley, 29 Ryan Westerman, 30 Callum Kemp.

