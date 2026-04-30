Hull FC and Hull KR hotshots make immediate Championship loan switches

Super League quintet Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp, Joe Phillips, Harvey Horne and Zach Fishwick will head to the Championship on loan.

The Hull FC trio of Kemp-squared and Phillips, as well as Hull KR man Horne, will join East Yorkshire outfit Goole Vikings, while Fishwick will head to Halifax Panthers.

All five are immediately available for their new sides this weekend.

Super League quintet make Championship loans

Brothers Callum and Lloyd both bring Super League experience to the Vikings, following a string of senior appearances for parent club Hull. Half-back Callum has featured seven times for the Airlie Birds since his debut back in 2024, three of which have come this season, while fellow spine man Lloyd made all four of his appearances for the club last season.

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Fellow FC man Phillips is also returning to familiar surroundings, after spending the 2025 season at Goole before joining up with Hull FC. In that time, he made nine appearances for the club. The forward also spent time in the Leeds Rhinos academy system during his youth.

Hull KR’s Horne also boasts some decent senior experience, featuring for the likes of Doncaster and Sheffield last season before making his bow for the Robins earlier this year in the Challenge Cup.

All four have been named in Goole’s extended 21-man squad to take on Championship leaders London Broncos this weekend.

Prop forward Fishwick, who has joined the Panthers on a two-week deal, has also had a taste of life in the second tier with loan spells at Featherstone, Bradford Bulls and Hunslet, while also making seven appearances for the Robins. All of those came in his debut season back in 2022, though.

Halifax have yet to name their extended squad for their Championship meeting with Keighley Cougars this weekend, but Fishwick is in contention to feature with his move coming with immediate effect.

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