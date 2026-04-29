The Love Rugby League podcast returns for another week, with Aaron and Matt bringing you all the biggest news from the world of Super League and beyond.

The boys are getting stuck into the big issues and bringing you yet more exclusive news about all the happenings in the sport.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

We examine exactly what’s going on with Wigan Warriors after a fourth successive defeat. They’re in unprecedented territory under Matt Peet – but are Wigan in crisis, or is there simply too much mitigation to write off their title chances?

Speaking of the Warriors, we’ll tell you which of their contracted players for 2027 has been offered to clubs as a twist in the Super League transfer market emerges.

There’s big changes to the Man of Steel voting process – we’ll bring you up to date with what’s happening: and run through our early contenders for the award..

The changes keep on coming, too. We’ll bring you all the latest news about the HUGE changes to the gradings criteria which will have a major knock-on effect for almost every club: including those who could be looking over their shoulders at the end of the season..

To watch this week’s show, simply click below! Or search ‘Love Rugby League’ on your audio provider (Spotify or Apple) to listen each week.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST