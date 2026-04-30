Super League rolls into Round 10 this week, with seven intriguing games and the prospect of some real movement on the table as the midway point in 2026 approaches.

The schedule is slightly more routine this week with the games spread across four days – with the round starting and finishing in Hull.

Here’s who we’re tipping to win all seven matches..

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

Round 10 begins with what feels like, on paper at least, a pretty straightforward contest to call. The defending champions are starting to purr into action after a slow start, while Castleford just cannot put together any sort of consistency at all.

Throw in the fact the Tigers’ new-look spine will have had just one training session together – and it’s hard to see anything but a big Rovers win.

Prediction: Hull KR by 22

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

The game of the weekend is in West Yorkshire as first-placed Leeds Rhinos take on fourth-placed Wakefield Trinity. It’s a tie that has already produced a shock this season, with Trinity knocking Leeds out of the Challenge Cup.

Will that result repeat itself this weekend? Well.. we don’t think so. Leeds are in a real rhythm at the moment and Trinity are without some big names at AMT Headingley. They’ll put up a real fight – but they’ll fall just short.

Prediction: Leeds by 8

St Helens v York Knights

All three promoted teams have tricky games this weekend – with York facing perhaps the most daunting of them all in the shape of a trip to in-form St Helens.

The Knights have only been able to name an 18-man squad, and they’re down to the bare bones. They put up a real fight against Toulouse last week and were worthy winners, and they’ve shown they can never be written off. But this will be a step too far.

Prediction: St Helens by 16

Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls

Two teams with their own separate problems clash at The Brick on Saturday afternoon. Wigan are in a real hole, on a run of four consecutive league defeats for the first time under Matt Peet, and with yet more injury issues to contend with. Speaking of injuries, the Bulls have once again had to dip into the market to field a team, and they too are struggling right now.

Can Bradford inflict what would be a monumental shock on the Warriors? Perhaps.. but we’re backing Wigan’s class to shine through.

Prediction: Wigan by 14

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

It’s over to the south of France for the second of three games on Saturday, as Catalans look to bounce back from their trouncing in Leeds with a game against a Leigh side whose form is now really starting to improve.

The Leopards will be buoyed by some big-name returnees too – and if there is a shock to be found this weekend, it could well be here.

Prediction: Leigh by 6

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

On Saturday night, in-form Warrington travel across the Pennines to face Huddersfield, whose initial spike in form since Liam Finn took charge looks to be fading fast. We’ll keep this one pretty short and sweet: you’d be a brave man to back against the Wire here.

Prediction: Warrington by 26

Hull FC v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday finishes with what could be an intriguing game in Hull. The Black and Whites will be in good mood after hammering Castleford last week, while Toulouse just aren’t doing what they did in the early rounds.

Expect Hull to continue where they left off last week.

Prediction: Hull FC by 14