Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess confirmed Leon Hayes will have to be recalled from Widnes Vikings in the near future, but insists the loan system must change for the greater good.

Half-back Hayes, for whom the last couple of seasons have been plagued by injury, has featured only once for Wire so far this term.

That sole appearance came in the Challenge Cup against second tier side Goole Vikings last month, a tie which saw him score a try in a 78-10 rout.

With Burgess’ squad, at the time, stacked with options in the halves, the 22-year-old was allowed to head out on loan to Championship outfit Widnes earlier this month.

Sam Burgess’ admission on Leon Hayes as loan recall verdict delivered

Now skipper George Williams has been sidelined, and with Oli Leyland still working his way back from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, Hayes has become the Wolves’ rotation option.

He told media, including LoveRugbyLeague, on Thursday morning ahead of Wire’s trip to Huddersfield Giants: “Ewan (Irwin) can handle it, but we’ve also got the benefit of Leon Hayes waiting in the wings.

“Leon’s managed to string a few games together and he’s looking as good as I’ve seen him in the last 18 months.

“He’s starting to move how he moved before, his defence and his kicking are coming on, and his pass selection is there.

“Whether that’s a rotation thing, it will happen, it’s the nature of the beast.

“Leon’s going to be playing sooner rather than later due to the circumstances of the league. It’s a very demanding competition, it’ll probably be forced, you can’t avoid it.

“I’m just grateful I’ve got Leon waiting in the wings.”

Hayes – who has also featured on loan for Salford RLFC already this year – has played back-to-back games for Widnes, and slotted over seven goals from the kicking tee last weekend as they thumped Halifax Panthers 54-0.

Explaining why the current process is detrimental to all involved in the situation with Hayes, Burgess said: “The one-week loan system helps, but I’ve got a bit of a problem this week.

“I’d rather sit him in my 21-man squad so he’s there for cover, but I’m not able to do both, which doesn’t make sense.

“He should be able to sit in our 21 and then be able to go and play still if he’s not in the 17 or 18. But we can’t do that for some reason. That needs to be looked at.

“The four players that don’t play, or the three, should be able to go and play at a Championship club.

“The decision will be pretty clear when it’s time to go (for him).

“There’s no reserves game this week and I want Leon to keep playing at Championship level, it develops him better.

“It’s been better with the one-week loan system this year, but there has to be a possibility where a player can do both, I think it makes both competitions better.”