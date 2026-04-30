Warrington Wolves expect to be without Cai Taylor-Wray for six weeks, with the full-back needing surgery on his ankle.

Youngster Taylor-Wray has endured a stop-start beginning to the 2026 campaign having been blighted by injury.

Last Friday night’s home game against Wigan Warriors saw him return from a fractured hand suffered earlier this month.

But his return was cut short, leaving the field just three minutes into the second half having picked up an injury to his ankle midway though the first half and battled through the pain to that point.

Now, it’s been confirmed he’s set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Grim Cai Taylor-Wray injury prognosis delivered as Warrington star sidelined

Wire – who have won seven of their first nine Super League games this term – travel to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening.

Head coach Sam Burgess’ pre-match press conference on Thursday morning saw him reveal the extent of Taylor-Wray’s injury, detailing: “He’s gone in for surgery today, he’s going to be out for an extended period of time, which is unfortunate.

“It’s probably not as long as Jimmy (Harrison), around six weeks, I’d say. It’s a similar injury but I think Timmy had a bit more damage.”

However, it’s not all bad news on the injury front for the Wolves ahead of their trip to the Accu Stadium, with off-season recruits Toafofoa Sipley and Josh Smith both potentially set to return.

Burgess explained: “Toff’s in with a chance. I need to see him in practice today and see if he can get a job done.

“I’d have to leave out someone who’s fit and healthy and playing well, so unless he’s 100%, I’m not going to play him.

“He’s very close, he probably could have played last week.

“Josh has got a chance this week, he’s done really well because he pushed himself hard in his rehab.

“There’s a bit more for him to get through today, but he’s in with a good chance without taking a risk.”