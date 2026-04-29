The schedules for next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-finals have been complete in full, with the two women’s ties now locked in.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Challenge Cup semi-finals would both form double-headers, with a last-four tie in the women’s competition preceding each last-four tie in the men’s competition.

We now know which four women’s sides will be involved, who they will be up against: and crucially, which of the semi-final venues they will be involved at.

Challenge Cup semi-final schedule complete as full line-ups locked in

Reigning Women’s Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors, who scooped the treble last year, will face York Valkyrie in Warrington on Saturday, May 9.

Wigan booked their semi-final spot with a thumping 112-0 victory over London Broncos, while York beat Huddersfield Giants 34-10.

That tie precedes the men’s semi-final between Wigan and rivals St Helens at the Eco-Power Stadium.

There could yet be a repeat of last year’s Women’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan and Saints.

That’s because Saints’ women take on Leeds Rhinos in the other semi-final on Sunday, May 10 in Doncaster.

Saints thrashed Barrow Raiders 68-6 to earn their semi-final spot, while Leeds recorded a clean sheet as they swept aside Cardiff Demons, winning 68-0.

The tie between Saints and Leeds at the Eco-Power Stadium precedes the second men’s semi-final clash between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

Broadcast details have also now been rubber-stamped for all four semi-final ties, with the women’s games to be streamed live on BBC iPlayer as well as via the Red Button and online.

Both men’s ties meanwhile will be shown on a main channel, split across BBC One and BBC Two.

Full details can be seen below…

Saturday, May 9 – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

WOMEN: Wigan Warriors v York Valkyrie – 11.30am KO (BBC iPlayer)

MEN: St Helens v Wigan Warriors – 2.30pm KO (BBC One, coverage 2pm-4.30pm)

Sunday, May 10 – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster