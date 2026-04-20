The Love Rugby League podcast returns for another week, with Matt and Aaron back to discuss all the burning issues in Super League and beyond: as well as some fresh exclusives.

After a dramatic few days both on and off the field, with another coaching casualty in the shape of Hull FC’s John Cartwright and some huge stories, it’s a bumper episode with plenty to discuss.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

The boys dissect Andrew Abdo’s visit to the UK, what the next steps are in the NRL’s possible investment into Super League and explain the stumbling blocks which are still in place over a deal.

We’ll also reveal how the mood is among the clubs about the possibility of a partnership, and when Abdo is set to return to England to potentially conclude a deal.

Matt and Aaron look back on a bizarre evening in Hull last week, which culminated in John Cartwright stepping aside as Hull coach. We’ll discuss what we made of the full-time scenes, explain why the Black and Whites perhaps deserve a bit of slack – and explain why the chances of Cartwright coaching elsewhere are slim.

Are Wigan in crisis? After three straight league defeats, we’ll get stuck into the Warriors’ recent form.

We’ll bring you a fresh update on the hunt to be the next England coach – and the whispers about who could be the frontrunners out of the five-man shortlist.

Finally – Hull KR fans, you’ll want to tune in as we’ve a huge transfer exclusive relating to the Robins!

To watch this week’s episode, simply click below – or to listen on your preferred audio platform..

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