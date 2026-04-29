St Helens assistant Lee Briers has heaped praise on Jon Bennison ahead of his first return to the BrewDog Stadium since leaving his boyhood club.

A product of Saints‘ youth system, Bennison made a try-scoring first-team bow against Salford Red Devils in September 2021.

12 months later, he was a try-scorer at Old Trafford as Saints beat Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final to clinch the last of their four consecutive Super League titles.

Outside-back Bennison departed the BrewDog Stadium at the end of last season having scored a total of 28 tries in 71 appearances across all competitions while donning the Red V, also slotting over 23 goals in the process.

And on Friday night, he could make his debut for new club York Knights as they make the trip to his old stomping ground.

St Helens coach lauds Jon Bennison ahead of first reunion with classy words aplenty

Runcorn-born Bennison, who featured six times in the Championship on loan for Widnes Vikings last term and scored two tries, joined Super League new boys York following his departure from Saints.

A hip injury which required surgery in pre-season has prevented him making his bow for the Knights thus far, but having been named in their initial 20-man squads in each of the last two weeks, Friday night could well bring his chance to shine.

Speaking in Saints’ pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, assistant Briers had praise aplenty for the 23-year-old, who he first saw as a young talent in the community game.

Briers said: “I’ve known Jon since being 15 when I coached him at Thatto Heath Crusaders.

“He’s a tremendous person and was a tremendous member of a very successful squad.

“We’ll welcome Jon back with open arms, and I’m sure the St Helens faithful in the stands will make sure he’s given his welcome return.”