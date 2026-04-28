Wigan Warriors star offered to clubs for 2027 season as exit looms

Kruise Lemming has been offered to rival Super League clubs for 2027 as a permanent exit from the final year of his Wigan Warriors contract appears certain.

Leeming is currently out on loan at Catalans Dragons for the entirety of the 2026 campaign, after the Warriors agreed a swap deal which brought Oliver Partington back to Wigan on the eve of the new season.

However, Leeming remains under contract at Wigan next year but an exit on a permanent basis appears to be looming, with Love Rugby League able to reveal that the hooker has been offered to clubs across Super League by his management.

A permanent move to Catalans could still be on the cards next year but the situation is complicated by the fact that the Dragons are currently looking for a new head coach for the rest of this season and beyond, which could impact their recruitment plans and Leeming’s own future in the south of France.

The 30-year-old would be a high-profile and attractive recruitment option for a number of clubs, though. While many of Super League’s top teams appear to have their hooking options locked in for next year, some are still to finalise their plans in the position – with Leeming’s name now firmly on the market as a player of interest.

Leeming played a pivotal role in Wigan’s quadruple-winning campaign of 2024, and featured prominently throughout last season as the Warriors once again reached the Super League Grand Final.

But the form of Brad O’Neill, coupled with the emergence of young hooker Tom Forber, left Leeming making the move to France – where he has been an ever-present thus far in 2026. He has established himself as Catalans’ starting hooker in recent weeks too, but his future beyond this year remains in doubt.

It does, however, appear to not be with Wigan.

This news was first reported on the new episode of the Love Rugby League podcast – which you can watch below.