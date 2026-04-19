It’s been another huge weekend in the world of Super League – with a three-way tie at the top of the table after Round 8 of the new campaign.

There were shocks too, with Castleford Tigers stunning Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they do feature in our team of the weekend.

But it’s their local rivals who lead the way.. here’s who we’ve gone for!

1. Josh Rourke (Wakefield Trinity)

We’re starting with a side who are going to feature very heavily this week – Wakefield Trinity. With no Max Jowitt on Saturday afternoon, Josh Rourke stepped in and did what he always does: perform well. He had four try assists alone in the win against Bradford Bulls.

2. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

An absolute no-brainer of a decision given how he scored four times in the win over Bradford Bulls on Saturday! The England international looks to be really back to his best.

3. Krystian Mapapalangi (Castleford Tigers)

What a player, what a talent! Mapapalangi showed exactly why Castleford want to keep him long-term with another stunning performance in the big win at Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

4. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

It was a slightly scratchy start to the season for both Hull KR and centre Peta Hiku – but player and team seem to be clicking into gear now. He was outstanding in the Robins’ big win over Toulouse on Friday evening.

5. Oli Pratt (Wakefield Trinity)

Another outstanding performer for Daryl Powell’s side on Saturday afternoon as they hammered the Bulls. Pratt scored a brilliant hat-trick and looks to be the real deal – just like the man on the opposite wing!

6. Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

It feels like we’re solely including the players who scored lots of tries this weekend – but Brodie Croft’s performance was much more than the hat-trick he claimed. A brilliant display against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

7. Lewis Dodd (Catalans Dragons)

Three tries and an assist in the win at Warrington: Dodd underlined why Catalans pinned him down to a new contract before he’d even kicked a ball for the club.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

What a miss he has been for Paul Rowley’s side. No player carried the ball more than Walmsley on Thursday night in the win at Hull FC, with Walmsley racking up 162 metres too. Still one of the very best to do it in Super League.

9. Liam Hood (Castleford Tigers)

The hooker has been an enormous miss for Ryan Carr’s side in the early weeks of 2026. He showed exactly why he’s so important in the win at Wigan with a magnificent display from dummy-half.

10. Tray Lolesio (Wakefield Trinity)

Either of Wakefield’s starting middles could have made the cut in the second prop spot – but we’ve gone with Lolesio over Mike McMeeken.. just! He’s proven to be another great bit of business for Wakefield since moving to the club – and now he’s in the side, he’ll be a hard player to remove!

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

He may not have grabbed a lot of the headlines in terms of tries but McDonnell was brilliant for Leeds on Friday evening. He was the Rhinos’ top tackler, and was a constant menace for the Huddersfield defence when attacking.

12. Jacob Alick-Wiencke (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh needed their key men to stand up in the win at York on Friday night and after losing Robbie Mulhern in the warm-up, Alick-Wiencke stepped in with his best Leopards display thus far.

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Another impressive showing from Smith on Friday, who is making a strong case to become Leeds’ starting 13 once again.