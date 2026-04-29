Hull KR boss Willie Peters lauded Castleford Tigers star Krystian Mapapalangi ahead of their clash on Thursday night, with the pair having worked together Down Under.

Electric outside-back Mapapalangi arrived at Cas ahead of the 2026 campaign and has enjoyed an electric start to life in Super League, scoring five tries in ten appearances across all competitions thus far.

Earning plenty of plaudits in the process with numerous Player of the Match medals from broadcasters now in his collection, the Tigers initially handed the 23-year-old a two-year contract.

But talks have already begun over turning that into a longer-term deal, with no secret being made of the strong desire to get that over the line.

‘He’s come over here, found his feet and it looks like he’s at home at Cas, which is good to see’

Mapapalangi’s excellent start to the season has come as no surprise to Peters, who coached the young talent over in the NRL at Newcastle Knights.

Peters was still on the Knights’ coaching staff when the livewire made his NRL debut towards the back end of the 2022 campaign, and will face him for the first time on Thursday night when Cas make the trip to Craven Park.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Robins‘ head coach said: “I coached Maps in Newcastle, so I know a fair bit about him.

“It’s good to see him playing good footy. He’s a good fella, and he’s certainly one of the better players this year for Cas.

“He’s come over here, found his feet and it looks like he’s at home at Cas, which is good to see.

“He’s got a handy player against him in Peta Hiku, so I’m looking forward to seeing that battle.”

Burwood-born Mapapalangi featured six times in total at first-grade level for Newcastle before linking up with Wests Tigers ahead of the 2025 campaign.

His time at Wests did not produce any game time at NRL level though, and ahead of 2026, he opted to make the move to the UK with Cas.

On whether he’d ever considered bringing the youngster to Craven Park, Peters admitted: “He was always contracted to Newcastle and then Wests.

“He’s a player I’ve certainly followed, but we’ve always had our centres locked in for the last few years.

“I’ve been happy with Gilly (Oliver Gildart) and Peta as well, but it’s really great to see him (Mapapalangi) doing well.”