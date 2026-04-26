It’s been another brilliant weekend in Super League with some huge results – and some superb individual displays across the board too.

With big wins for the likes of Hull FC and Hull KR, it’s perhaps no surprise they feature heavily in this week’s team of the round.

But there’s plenty of other representation too. Here are the 13 players we’ve opted for this weekend!

1. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

Plenty of fullback contenders this week! But our pick is the Saints’ number one in Tristan Sailor, who once again caught the eye in the win over Wakefield Trinity.

2. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

There were some strong displays from Sam Burgess’ side on Friday night as Warrington defeated Wigan, but few were quite as strong as Josh Thewlis. He is one of Super League’s most under-rated players without question.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Hiku is really hitting his stride now, as are Hull KR. The centre was very good again on Saturday as the defending champions hammered Bradford Bulls.

4. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

There were a lot of good performances from Hull FC players on Friday as they racked up their biggest win at Castleford in the modern era. We’re naming several of them in this week’s team, including centre Litten, who was absolutely brilliant as Hull ran riot.

5. Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

Two more tries for the veteran winger on Friday evening as Leeds continued to set the pace in Super League. Maika Sivo has been grabbing the headlines, but Hall has been quietly going about his business as he always does.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

A dazzling display on Saturday afternoon from the England international as the Robins hammered the Bulls.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Hull FC’s captain produced perhaps his best performance of the season so far at exactly the right time, as Hull responded to a difficult few days with a big win at Castleford. A masterful display from Sezer, who linked up with the returning Jake Arthur really well.

8. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

It wasn’t to be for Wakefield on Saturday afternoon at St Helens – but prop Faatili was one of their better performers as they ran one of the early-season leaders very close.

9. Danny Levi (Leeds Rhinos)

Levi has proven to be a magnificent signing for Leeds – so much so that he’s nudged out Jarrod O’Connor as the starting nine at Headingley. He continued his fine form on Friday as the Rhinos hammered Catalans.

10. Paul Vaughan (York Knights)

Two tries for the veteran prop on Thursday as York picked up a huge win against Toulouse. Even without those tries, Vaughan was outstanding and led the way for Mark Applegarth’s side.

11. James Bentley (Warrington Wolves)

Bentley was arguably the standout for Warrington on Friday evening as they defeated Wigan Warriors. He’s looking the part in primrose and blue of late.

12. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

You can basically put Hardaker anywhere it seems and he’ll excel. This week, he was in the back row for Andy Last and he produced another magnificent display to roll back the years.

13. James Bell (Hull FC)

Perhaps the player of the match on Friday as Hull hammered Castleford, Bell showed exactly why the Black and Whites wanted to bring him to the club with a wonderful display from 13. Could he be the answer to their John Asiata-related issue?