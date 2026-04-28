Wigan Warriors have been dealt another significant injury setback, with winger Liam Marshall set for a prolonged period on the sidelines through injury.

Marshall was withdrawn in the club’s defeat to Warrington Wolves last week, their fourth consecutive Super League defeat.

Now, the club has confirmed that Marshall has sustained a hamstring tear which will require surgery and is expected to keen their trusted try-scorer out of action for around a 12 week period.

It comes at a time when Wigan are already without fellow winger Abbas Miski for an unspecified period, and the club has also confirmed the extent of Dayon Sambou’s injury after he suffered a setback in the loss to Castleford Tigers a week earlier.

In a club statement, the Warriors announced that Sambou had suffered a PCL injury.

“Sambou sustained an injury in the first half of the match against Castleford, but was able to complete the game,” the statement read. “Assessment of the 21 year-old’s injury revealed a PCL tear that means he will be unavailable for 10-12 weeks.

“A comprehensive rehabilitation programme is now underway for both players.”

Wigan take on Bradford Bulls this weekend looking to get their season up and running again ahead of a Challenge Cup semi-final clash with St Helens a week later.

They will be able to call on Harry Smith and Sam Walters for that last four contest they will have served their suspensions, however they are still expected to be without star player Bevan French, who is himself rehabilitating from a serious hamstring issue suffered earlier in the season.

But for now, Marshall adds to a list of senior players currently unavailable for their game against the Bulls, who themselves are doing it very tough on the injury front and have lost their last five matches, a run that has seen them drop to eleventh on the league ladder.