The transfer market never stops turning in the world of rugby league – and things are going to get even more interesting later this year as the PNG Chiefs’ recruitment drive kicks into action.

The Chiefs have already made waves with a deal for Wests Tigers superstar Jarome Luai, who will join the club in 2028.

But come December 1 this year, they can officially engage with a glut of players who are about to enter the final year of their deals with Super League and NRL teams.

And that list includes some huge players..

Lachlan Lam

It feels almost written in the stars that there will at least be talks between the Chiefs and Kumuls star Lachlan Lam, who is destined to surely represent the new Papua New Guinea-based club at some stage.

Lam is off-contract at the end of next season and has been a hugely influential figure in the success and rise of Leigh Leopards but given how he’s now 28, it feels like now or never for a return to the NRL. The Chiefs would perhaps be the perfect fit for him – and he’d be a poster boy at the club.

Isaiah Vagana

Even as recently as a few months ago this might have felt slightly over the top: but Vagana has been one of the standout forwards in Super League so far this season for Wakefield Trinity.

He has shone for Daryl Powell’s side and as it stands, is another who can negotiate terms with clubs by the end of this season for a move in 2028.

Lachie Miller

It’s hard to imagine Miller playing anywhere else but Leeds Rhinos – but as things stand, he’s only got around 18 months left on his existing deal at AMT Headingley.

The jury might be out on whether he’d transition to the NRL but Miller has improved exponentially under Brad Arthur’s guidance in the last year or so: he’s now one of the standout fullbacks in Super League. The Chiefs could well have a look, and they could have talks with him by December 1 this year.

Jai Field

Now, Wigan do have options in the superstar fullback’s existing deal for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, so let’s not get too carried away just yet. But officially, Field will enter the final year of his contract next season which means that unless one or both of those options are triggered, he is heading onto the open market at the end of this year.

And there are only a handful of players in Super League that NRL clubs would be seriously interested in; Field is without question one of them.

Tyrone May

There are undoubtedly going to be some Hull KR stars who attract the interest of the Chiefs – not least because their current head coach is heading there himself at the end of this season to build their inaugural squad.

And half-back May, arguably Rovers’ best player in 2026, is off-contract at the end of next season so can discuss terms with clubs for 2028 by December 1 this year. He would be a major loss for the Robins without doubt – but may well fancy another crack at the NRL, especially under Peters’ wing..