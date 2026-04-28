New franchise PNG Chiefs are set to land Wests Tigers star Jarome Luai following the signing of the NRL’s all-time leading try-scorer Alex Johnston.

Tuesday saw ten-time Kumuls international Johnston announce his move to the Chiefs via social media, reposting an Instagram story about the transfer with the caption, ‘Yessssss sirrrrrrr.’

The 31-year-old, who has played more than 250 first-grade games, has spent his entire career to date with South Sydney Rabbitohs and broke the NRL’s try-scoring record in their colours earlier this year.

But his family ties to the nation of PNG have seen him heavily linked with joining the Chiefs, and the legendary winger has taken the option to do so when they enter the NRL in 2028.

He becomes their first-ever signing, expected to join them for 2028 on a one-year deal valued at $325,000, which will be earned tax-free.

The next arrival in Port Moresby is not far away at all, with 13-time Samoa international Luai expected to announce his move to the Chiefs on Wednesday.

PNG Chiefs’ next signing for NRL entry revealed following Alex Johnston coup

Luai – who has over 150 first-grade appearances on his CV – joined Wests ahead of the 2025 campaign having been crowned an NRL champion four times as a Penrith Panthers player prior.

Reports Down Under suggest the 29-year-old, who is a New South Wales representative in State of Origin, will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce his impending departure to PNG.

The playmaker spent the weekend just gone over in the island nation having flown in on a private jet with his family, meeting with Prime Minister James Marape and the Chiefs’ senior club officials including General Manager Michael Chammas.

Once he has spent 2027 with Wests, Sydney-born Luai will become the face of the new franchise in Port Moresby, earning $1.2 million per year tax free.