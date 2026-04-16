Hull KR skipper Elliot Minchella says he and his team-mates will become PNG Chiefs fans when the new franchise headed up by Willie Peters enter the NRL, with plenty of praise for the Australian.

Minchella, who turned 30 in January, has been a KR player since the start of 2020 when he joined Rovers from hometown club Bradford Bulls.

The England international was the man that lifted all three of the major honours won by the Robins in 2025 alongside the World Club Challenge trophy in February after victory over reigning NRL kings Brisbane Broncos.

One of the most prominent figures in the Peters era at Craven Park, his support for the departing head coach comes as no surprise.

‘I think everyone will be supporting the Chiefs from afar and wanting Willie to do well’

Come the end of the season, Peters – who has been at Rovers’ helm since the start of 2023 – will leave the club to become PNG Chiefs‘ first-ever head coach.

The Chiefs will enter the NRL at the start of the 2028 campaign, with Peters set to dedicate next year to ensuring every box is ticked ahead of that landmark moment.

Minchella said: “We’re really proud and pleased for Willie. I think he deserves the opportunity he’s been given, and we’ll all back him.

“I think everyone will be supporting the Chiefs from afar and wanting Willie to do well when the time comes that he does take the job up.”

Since the news of Peters’ impending departure broke at the back end of last month, KR have gone on to win three straight games: beating St Helens and rivals Hull FC in Super League alongside York Knights in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Now looking forward to a cup semi-final against early season pace-setters Warrington next month, the Robins return action in Super League this weekend with a trip across the Channel to Toulouse Olympique.

It’ll be a return for Minchella, who sat out last weekend’s cup victory over York with a tight hamstring.

Praising boss Peters, the KR captain added: “In the immediate future, nothing changes.

“We’re really focused on what we want to achieve, and Willie has had that attitude as well, which really helps us as a playing group.”

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