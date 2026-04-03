Hull KR ratings as star scores perfect 10 in Hull FC derby triumph

Hull KR made it seven straight victories in the Hull derby after they proved to be too strong for cross-city rivals Hull FC on Good Friday.

The Super League champions returned to winning ways in Super League with an ultimately straightforward win against their bitter rivals, to claim success in the 250th Hull derby.

FC played their part but ultimately, there could be little complaint about the result on a day which could be costly for the Black and Whites due to injuries.

Here are our Rovers ratings – with one standout in particular..

Jack Broadbent: 10

Man of the match. There have been questions about him at fullback but he was absolutely flawless at both ends of the pitch with some wonderful touches in attack but, more importantly, some major moments defensively too.

Tom Davies: 8

Bags of yardage effort as always from the winger.

Peta Hiku: 7

He’s had a slow start to the season but that was much more like the Hiku who has been one of Rovers’ star performers in recent seasons.

Oliver Gildart: 8

Showed some lovely touches for not only his own try, but the assist for Joe Burgess’ crucial score too.

Joe Burgess: 8

Did his job as always on the wing and took his two tries superbly.

Mikey Lewis: 7

In the thick of the action away from the ball, slightly quieter on it than usual but complimented Rovers’ attack well.

Tyrone May: 9

The standout half-back on the pitch. Some glorious touches and contributions, including the plays for the crucial Jez Litten and Joe Burgess tries in the second half. Rovers’ orchestrator in chief.

Sauaso Sue: 8

Got what you always get from the veteran forward at the start of the game.

Jez Litten: 9

Rovers’ attack looked sharper and crisper whenever he was on the field. The best hooker in Super League.

Tom Amone: 7

Starting to settle into life as a Hull KR player nicely – one of his stronger showings of the season so far.

Dean Hadley: 8

Rovers’ Mr Consistent may be sweating over a possible incident that saw him placed on report in the final moments, but away from that he was typically brilliant.

James Batchelor: 7

Never in the thick of it in attack but was tireless defensively.

Elliot Minchella: 8

Was perhaps fortunate not to face further action for his hit on Sam Lisone in the first half but aside from that, did his job brilliantly and led Rovers’ defensive charge.

Karl Lawton: 7

Gave Litten a well-earned breather from the bench.

Sam Luckley: 7

Solid enough off the interchanges.

Jai Whitbread: 6

Suffered a huge head knock in the first half, surprisingly passed his HIA but perhaps less surprisingly, didn’t return in the second half.

Jack Brown: 6

As is the case most weeks, not really on the pitch for long enough to have a meaningful impact on proceedings.