Warrington Wolves Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karl Fitzpatrick has revealed ‘preliminary talks’ have taken place with off-contract head coach Sam Burgess, who would appear to be edging closer to inking a new deal.

Earlier this month, NRL and England legend Burgess admitted he was ‘comfortable’ at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, hinting that he’d be more than happy to stick around.

The 37-year-old has been at Wire’s helm since the start of the 2024 season, and has so far led them to back-to-back Challenge Cup finals as well as a Super League play-off semi-final.

Now, with the Wolves having enjoyed a blistering start to 2026, CEO Fitzpatrick has only enhanced belief that Burgess will remain in charge beyond the end of this season.

Warrington CEO drops major hint on Sam Burgess future as contract talks revealed

The Wire chief was asked about Burgess’ future on the latest episode of Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, which he appeared on alongside Wigan Warriors counterpart Kris Radlinski ahead of last weekend’s Super League clash between the pair.

Speaking pitch side at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Fitzpatrick said: “We’ve had some preliminary discussions already.

“Sam’s keen to stay. We’ll just have to watch this space with that one.”

Burgess’ side went on to beat Wigan 23-6, recording their sixth victory in eight Super League outings so far this term.

The episode of the podcast came in the wake of Warrington first-team coach Steve McNamara’s departure to Hull FC ahead of 2027 being announced.

FC are now without a head coach with John Cartwright effectively being placed on gardening leave, with Andy Last in interim charge. But Fitzpatrick insists nothing will change with McNamara, who will remain at the HJ until the end of this season.

He said: “Steve’s totally invested and focused on going out in style. It’s really important for Steve that he sees out this season and sees it out in the right way.

“He’s had a really positive impact on the club and a really positive impact on Sam as well. Don’t forget Sam’s a young and relatively inexperienced coach.

“And I’ve already seen the progress that Sam’s been gaining from working with someone like Steve, who’s a very good operator.

“We’re disappointed that we’re losing Steve, but we understand the reasons why. I know he’s very driven to go out on the right note.”

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