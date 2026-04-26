Super League appears to have a very competitive top six after a third of the regular season – and there’s a fair argument to suggest it is the strongest six teams in the competition.

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens lead the way after nine rounds, with Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves two points further back – and champions Hull KR sitting alongside Wigan Warriors one further win behind them.

Of course, there is so much time to change things over the course of the next five months, and it is entirely possible the likes of Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and perhaps even Leigh Leopards force their way into the mix.

But after a third of the season, here’s how we rate the title contender chances of the top six. Spoiler: they aren’t all contenders..

Leeds Rhinos: Favourites as it stands

A pretty easy one, this. Arguably the standout team of 2026 so far, the Rhinos are firmly in the title mix under Brad Arthur yet again after a sparkling start to the season. Nine games, seven wins: there’s even an argument to make that they are the favourites.

St Helens: Surprise contenders

Be honest.. you didn’t think Saints would be sitting joint-top after a third of the season, did you? We had some of our team tipping them to finish as low as 7th! But right now, there’s absolutely no doubting Paul Rowley’s side are going to be in the play-offs.. at the very least.

They’ve battled huge injury issues to win seven from nine, and there is every possibility that the title could be returning to St Helens come the end of this season. What a start.

Warrington Wolves: Contenders

Another surprise is seeing Warrington as high as third as it stands, especially given how they’ve played a game fewer than almost everyone else in the mix thus far. Sam Burgess’ side look united, competitive and a real threat to the pack. The loss of George Williams long-term is going to make things interesting, but the Wire will definitely be in the pack come September.

Wakefield Trinity: Not quite yet

The one we’re not 100 per cent sold on yet? Wakefield Trinity. They did have a very favourable start, playing most of the teams who now sit at the lower end of the table after a third of the regular season. They were competitive against Wigan in the Challenge Cup and against St Helens (in the second half) on Saturday, but they fell short.

That’s the sign of a very good team, but one perhaps without the experience to go all the way just yet. It will come in time, but Trinity feel a fraction behind the leading pack. Win at Headingley next Friday though against Leeds, and that narrative could shift.

Hull KR: Definite contenders

All the noise surrounding the reigning champions in the early weeks of the season was one of panic. But the Robins will have held their nerve internally and they’re now rising up the table and back inside the top six. Don’t expect them to drop out now, with Rovers almost certainly set to keep climbing and be right in title contention.

Wigan Warriors: Outsiders, but challengers

It may seem foolish to say about a team who’ve just lost four straight league games, but there’s still a bigger chance of Wigan being in the title mix than not later this year. They will get their key players back and be much stronger, and Matt Peet will almost certainly ride out this particular storm. They’re outsiders as we sit here right now – but they’ll definitely improve.