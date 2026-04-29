Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Hood has been hospitalised with a serious injury that doctors were amazed wasn’t a broken neck: yet Hood still finished their game against Wigan

Hood will be missing long-term after a large amount of ligament damage in his neck sustained during the recent win over the Warriors. However, Hood did not report any symptoms post-match and instead was able to go about the rest of his day as normal.

But it was only when he woke the following morning that he reported pain – with scans subsequently leading doctors to initially fear his neck could have easily been broken. However, he has been cleared of that particular setback – but faces a long period on the sidelines.

And Tigers coach Ryan Carr admitted he was scared for the safety of Hood – and insisted the hooker’s welfare ranks above any potential return to the field.

He said: “It’s real bad. I was real scared for him. It’s a huge blow for our rugby league club and team because he’s such an influential player for us and every time he’s played this year we’ve played really well.

“There’s no secret he’s a common denominator for us but his health, safety and welfare is the most important thing. I saw him in hospital and he’s improving a lot but it was quite scary and we’ve got to make sure we get him right.”

Carr continued: “I’m pretty sure the feedback was that the amount of ligament damage in his neck, they were amazed he hadn’t broke it.

“It was a weird scenario; he got off the bus after finishing the game, picked his daughter up, had his dinner and woke up with it. It wasn’t an acute injury during the game – it flared up the next morning.”

The Tigers head to defending champions Hull KR on Thursday with a clutch of new signings including permanent arrivals Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e as well as loanees Tom Nicholson-Watton and Brad Dwyer.

The Tigers’ latest new-look spine will have had just one training session together going into the match – but Carr refused to use it as an excuse.

He said: “I expect them to compete really hard for each other. I spoke to them today, there’s no excuses our end and we were where we are.”