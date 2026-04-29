Leigh Leopards expect to be without prop Robbie Mulhern for at least the next month due to a calf injury, but a trio of their backline may return this weekend against Catalans Dragons.

Mulhern has struggled with his calf over the last couple of seasons and was withdrawn in the warm-up ahead of Leigh‘s win at York Knights earlier this month before returning to start last week against Huddersfield Giants.

But the front-rower lasted just seven minutes at the Leopards’ Den, and it’s not good news, with another stint on the sidelines to come.

Leigh coach confirms Robbie Mulhern injury blow as full update delivered ahead of Catalans trip

The Leopards head to Perpignan this weekend, with a Super League clash against Catalans to come in Perpignan on Saturday evening.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Adrian Lam explained: “We’ve got the scan results back, and it’s a grade two tear of the calf.

“He’s out for four or maybe five weeks. But in this period, he’ll only miss three games – Catalans this weekend, Hull KR and Hull Hull FC. It’s not good news, but we’ll power on.

“He’s had a couple injuries each year, and it’s not ideal for Robbie. But he’s very professional and will be working hard to get back.

“For now, we’ll manage this process and give somebody an opportunity to get in our team and do a job.”

Elsewhere, Leigh remain without Matt Davis, who has struggled sporadically with concussion symptoms since being knocked out cold in their heavy defeat at Wigan Warriors back in March, missing their last two games.

However, there’s more positive news in the backline, where an early season injury crisis hit the Leopards hardest.

All being well, this weekend could bring the returns of three players, including full-back David Armstrong: who played his first game in 300 days for the reserves last week as he works his way back from last year’s Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Lam said: “With us travelling and not playing until Saturday, we’ve got all week to make sure any of the 50/50 players.

“Matt Davis will miss another week or two with concussions, but back into consideration are Umyla Hanley, Tesi Niu and David Armstrong.

“We’ll see how that unfolds for us. Keanan Brand is also set to be considered in the squad, but unlikely to play.”