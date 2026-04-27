Super League Round 9 is done and dusted and when it comes to attendances, there were some big and impressive figures across the board.

A couple of the seven games were perhaps slightly underwhelming but were also not helped by scheduling issues – be they unfortunate kick-off times or clashes with other major sporting events.

But on another strong weekend on the whole for Super League, here are how the attendance figures looked..b

Leigh Leopards 30-16 Huddersfield Giants: 7,603

A strong enough effort to start the weekend off by the Leopards, who would not have benefitted from their game against Huddersfield being on a Thursday evening – as well as a likely low travelling number. They will hope their crowds kick up now their form is moving back in the right direction.

York Knights 38-14 Toulouse Olympique: Not given

As is customary throughout this season, York are not declaring their crowds – so we don’t have a figure for their big win over Toulouse on Thursday evening.

Castleford Tigers 10-50 Hull FC: 8,030

It’s been a pretty poor start to the season at home for Castleford but their fans are still turning out in big numbers. The Tigers, coupled with a big following from Hull FC, pulled in over 8,000 but they’ll need to improve on their own turf to keep these numbers high, you suspect.

Leeds Rhinos 46-4 Catalans Dragons: 14,607

Leeds are leading the way on the crowd front once again this weekend – even with a French team as the opposition. AMT Headingley had almost 15,000 home supporters in attendance to watch the Rhinos hammer Catalans and stay top of the table. Leeds are in a good place on the field: and off it too.

Warrington Wolves 23-6 Wigan Warriors: 13,218

The second-biggest crowd came at the Halliwell Jones in a meeting between two of Super League’s big hitters. Sam Burgess’ Wire continued their great start to the season with over 13,000 fans watching the Wolves inflict a fourth straight league defeat upon Matt Peet’s side.

Bradford Bulls 12-48 Hull KR: 7,751

Disappointing at Odsal? Perhaps, given there was a big travelling support from Hull KR. But there was a direct clash for Bradford Bulls with Bradford City’s last league home game of the season across the city and that undoubtedly impacted the Odsal Stadium crowd. Their numbers will return without such unfortunate scheduling.

St Helens 18-12 Wakefield Trinity: 11,059

Saturday evening’s final match of Round 9 saw another big crowd, with over 11,000 watching the Saints defeat title rivals Wakefield Trinity to go joint-top of the table.