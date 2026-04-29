Castleford Tigers are ‘very close’ to a new contract for star centre Krystian Mapapalangi, Ryan Carr has confirmed.

Mapapalangi has not only been the star of Castleford’s 2026 campaign thus far, but he has been one of the standouts across the whole of Super League after his move from the NRL.

He signed a two-year deal after joining Castleford late in pre-season, but there has already been talk about a new deal to ensure he does not hit the open market later this year.

And Carr reported on Wednesday that Mapapalangi is close to agreeing terms in what will be a major boost for the Tigers after a difficult start to the season.

“We are very close to that and hopefully we will have some news on that in the coming days,” Carr said. “I’ve got a great relationship with Krystian and I love working with him.

“It’s hard to talk about where we are heading but it’s good and hopefully we can secure his services moving forward.”

The news on Mapapalangi comes as Castleford have acted to bring in two more players on long-term deals this week, with Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e joining until the end of 2029.

And Carr admitted the role of PLT’s father Quentin played a huge role in the deal – and that the player’s arrival does not necessarily mean anything for first-choice fullback Blake Taaffe’s future other than increased competition for places when he returns from injury.

He said of PLT: “We see a future in him. He’s got great versatility who can play five eighth or fullback which is something we haven’t had for a while, competition for spots.

“Day one of pre-season, the team shouldn’t pick itself. It should be based on performance and daily work rate and we’re trying to build that. People shouldn’t have ownership on a jersey – you’ve got to perform week in, week out to get it.”

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