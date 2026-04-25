Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess confirmed Cai Taylor-Wray picked up an ankle injury in their victory over Wigan Warriors, with scans needed to find out the extent.

Young full-back Taylor-Wray had missed last weekend’s defeat at Catalans Dragons due to a fractured hand suffered in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals against Leigh Leopards.

Having already spent a stint on the sidelines earlier in the year, his return from his latest setback produced another issue though, as he was forced off three minutes into the second half against Wigan.

Wire went on to record a 23-6 win, with that their sixth victory in eight Super League games so far this year.

But ahead of their trip to Huddersfield Giants next weekend in Round 10, Taylor-Wray is now a big injury concern.

Warrington coach confirms Cai Taylor-Wray injury blow following Wigan win

Warrington have already lost skipper George Williams for the foreseeable future, with the influential half-back set for surgery on a serious neck injury sustained against Catalans.

Speaking on Taylor-Wray following the win over Wigan on Friday night, head coach Burgess detailed: “We lost Cai again tonight.

“He’s rolled his ankle and hopefully it’s not too bad.

“He’ll get scanned on Monday.”

20-year-old Taylor-Wray picked up his ankle injury midway through the first half, but was left out on the field.

Having re-emerged for the second half to the surprise of many though, he lasted around two-and-a-half minutes before his evening was officially cut short, as had been threatening to be the case for an extended period.

Burgess explained: “We thought about it (bringing him off), but sometimes you just don’t know with Cai because he looks like he’s taken his last breath and then he’ll get a burst of energy.

“We wanted to talk to him at half-time, and the medical team got around him, but I knew early in the second half it was time to get him off. It wasn’t getting any better.”