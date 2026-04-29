Championship outfit Oldham have announced chairman Bill Quinn has stepped down from his role due to ill health.

Back in March 2023, Mike Ford formed part of a five-man consortium which took control of the Roughyeds amid a financial plight.

Quinn then arrived and delivered the investment which saw the club, then in the third tier, begin to rise again.

Winning the League 1 title in 2024 to earn promotion as they lost just one game all year in the third tier, Oldham then competed in the Championship play-offs last term.

Oldham chairman Bill Quinn steps down due to ill health

The Championship club announced the news of Quinn’s decision to step down from his role as chairman in a club statement released on Wednesday morning.

That statement reads: “With immediate effect Bill Quinn is standing down as Chairman of Oldham Rugby League Football Club due to reasons of ill health.

“Bill came into the club almost three years ago, and his significant financial input has been instrumental in the club’s rise – not only in winning the League 1 title, but also in putting together a team that, in both 2025 and this season, has remained competitive at the very top end of the Championship.

“All at ORLFC would like to thank Bill for all he has contributed and achieved as Chairman and ask all supporters to respect his and his family’s privacy at a difficult time.”

Quinn relinquishes his role with Oldham currently sat fifth on the Championship ladder having won seven of their first nine league games this season.

Currently playing their home games at Bower Fold in Stalybridge, Alan Kilshaw’s side are also into the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup, with Midlands Hurricanes their next opponents in that competition next month.

Before then, the Roughyeds have games in the Championship to come away at Barrow Raiders and at home against Doncaster.

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