Oldham chairman Bill Quinn is refusing to give up the dream of reaching Super League: and insists their temporary home Bower Fold CAN be brought up to scratch with top-flight standards!

It has so far been a turbulent 2026 for Oldham, who were among the Championship clubs to see their Super League applications rejected last autumn in favour of promoting Toulouse Olympique and York Knights.

The Roughyeds saw Director of Rugby Mike Ford depart, with Alan Kilshaw – who only joined as an assistant ahead of the new season – promoted into a head coach role.

Off the field, due to a contractual financial dispute with Oldham Athletic regarding the use of Boundary Park, they have not been permitted to play on their home ground.

Instead, they have played every home game thus far at Bower Fold, the home of Northern Premier League Division One West outfit Stalybridge Celtic, who play in the eighth tier of the English football pyramid.

Rugby League is a popular sport and backed by fans around the world. Oldham, as per BetUS Sportsbook and others, will be among the markets to reach the Super League.

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Oldham chairman insists Super League dream still alive as bold stadium claim made

Oldham have won four and lost two of their Championship games so far this term, but have attracted a four-figure crowd just once so far at Bower Fold.

The non-league ground is circa six miles away from Boundary Park, but with no resolution to their dispute with Sky Bet League One side Oldham Athletic in sight, it would appear Bower Fold will continue to act as the Roughyeds’ home venue.

That ideology follows suit of Quinn’s latest message to supporters on the club’s social media channels, too, with it suggested by the club’s chairman that Bower Fold – which has a 6,500 capacity including 1,300 seats 0 could be brought up to Super League standard.

In his video address, Quinn said: “We keep adjusting things, we keep changing things and we’ll keep making things better.

“For the people that keep asking us, ‘is Bower Fold good enough for Super League?’

“No, and neither is Boundary Park, but I can tell you that Bower Fold can be made good enough for Super League.

“There can be bigger car parks made there because I’ve been looking into it, and the dream is not over.

“We’re moving forward.”