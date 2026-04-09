Leon Hayes headlines a group of seven Warrington Wolves youngsters heading to the Championship on short-term loan moves this weekend having agreed to join Salford, head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Half-back Hayes has 16 first-team appearances under his belt for Warrington, but has had a glut of injury issues over the last few seasons.

The 22-year-old featured for Wire in last month’s big win over Goole Vikings in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round, scoring a try in a 78-10 success.

And now, he will don a shirt for Salford on Sunday afternoon in their Championship clash at home against Batley Bulldogs.

As confirmed to the media by Wire boss Burgess on Thursday afternoon, Hayes links up with Salford alongside team-mates Zack Gardner and Tom McKinney.

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Leon Hayes among 7 Warrington Wolves youngsters to seal short-term Championship loan deals

Elsewhere, Burgess confirmed that forward Max Wood would remain with Oldham for their game away against Halifax Panthers.

Wood – who has played just one first-team game for Warrington so far this year – featured off the bench for the Roughyeds as they beat Rochdale Hornets last weekend.

Flynn Holden and Ewan Smith meanwhile are heading to Goole, with Scott Taylor’s Vikings hosting Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Hartill rounds things off having secured a short-term switch to North Wales Crusaders, who face Keighley Cougars away from home.

Burgess said: “I want them to play, they (loan clubs) want them to play and there’s no reserves game this week, so it keeps the players’ momentum going.

“I think it’s good for their development as young men. It’s all well and good them paying in the reserves, but handling the physicality at Championship level is another test for them to step forward and become a Super League player.

“It can only help them, and it also strengthens the Championship a little bit. I like getting them out where we can.”

Jake Thewlis also remains with fellow Super League outfit Castleford having joined them on a month-long loan deal, making his debut in last weekend’s 34-0 defeat to Wakefield Trinity at The Jungle.

He though does not count towards the tally of the seven fresh loan deals secured by Wire for their young players this week, with no reserves game scheduled.