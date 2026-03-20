Oldham duo Emmanuel Waine and Sam Littler have completed season-long loan moves to fellow Championship outfit Keighley Cougars.

Three-time Papua New Guinea international Waine, who starred for the Kumuls in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, joined Oldham ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The 29-year-old has played just twice so far this season, enjoying a try-scoring debut in a Challenge Cup win over Dewsbury Rams before featuring against Widnes Vikings.

Now, the powerful utility will move on to pastures new in the Championship for the remainder of 2026 in the shape of Keighley.

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Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine seals lengthy cross-Championship loan switch

Jiwaka Province native Waine donned a shirt in the Queensland Cup for PNG Hunters before heading to the UK as he linked up with London Broncos in 2023.

Going on to feature in Super League for both the Broncos and Salford Red Devils, he has also represented Hunslet, Bradford Bulls and Batley Bulldogs.

With 40 appearances to his name across all competitions in the British game and five tries scored, Waine makes the move to Keighley alongside young Oldham team-mate Littler.

A product of Salford’s youth system, teenager Littler linked up with the Roughyeds on a permanent basis ahead of 2026 having trained with them sporadically throughout last season.

He is yet to make his senior bow in the game having been Oldham‘s unused 18th man on three occasions this term, including in their recent Challenge Cup exit over in Perpignan against Super League side Catalans Dragons.

As Oldham announced the loan exits of Waine and Littler, head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Manu and Sam have found game time limited due to the stop-start nature of our season so far.

“It’s important they get some meaningful minutes under their belt.

“This move is beneficial for Keighley in the short-term, and for us at Oldham as well, with both players getting valuable reps and experience in Championship games.”

The duo could make their debuts for the Cougars this weekend away against Newcastle Thunder.