Leeds Rhinos trio make immediate Championship loan switch

Leeds Rhinos trio Riley Lumb, Joe Diskin and Marcus Qareqare will link up with Championship side Hunslet on a one-week loan, the South Leeds outfit have confirmed.

The youngsters become the latest Rhinos players to make a temporary switch to the South Leeds Stadium in recent weeks, joining Joe Butterfield at the club. They also follow Tom Nicholson-Watton in heading out on loan, with the prop forward joining Castleford Tigers ahead of their meeting with Hull KR.

All three come into immediate contention for Hunslet’s Championship clash with Workington Town this Sunday (3rd May).

Leeds Rhinos trio make Hunslet loan switch

Winger Lumb boasts the most professional experience out of the three men, following outings at both Super League and Championship level in recent years. He made his Leeds Rhinos debut in 2024 and has since added a further 23 appearances, while also scoring 14 tries along the way. His last outing in Blue and Amber came earlier this season in their Super League opener against Leigh Leopards.

Around that, he has also made further Super League appearances at Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants, while also making one appearance for Halifax Panthers back in 2024.

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Diskin’s switch to Hunslet is his latest Championship loan move this season following a brief spell at Keighley Cougars, and has made a further senior appearance in the second tier with London Broncos. He is still yet to make his bow for the Rhinos, however.

Qareqare has also featured for the Broncos before, but is yet to a senior appearance for Leeds at the time of writing.

The Leeds trio are not the only loanees Hunslet will have at their disposal this weekend, either, with Doncaster man Jordan Baldwinson extending his loan further. Elsewhere, Hunslet have also recently added Jayden Hatton and Ant Walker to their ranks, with the former North Wales Crusaders pair signing permanent deals with the club.

The Parksiders come into Sunday’s clash sat 12th in the Championship table, but could climb as high as ninth with a win.

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