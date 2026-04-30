Jake Connor has admitted he is desperate to represent England in the World Cup following Brian McDermott’s praise of the Leeds Rhinos star last week.

In his first address as England head coach, McDermott described the narrative around Connor as ‘tremendously unfair’ after he was left out of the squad for the Ashes last year, despite being named Super League’s Man of Steel.

England would go on to lose to Australia in a Test series whitewash, scoring just three tries across the three-match series.

But McDermott appeared to indicate that Connor would be part of his World Cup squad later this year, news that was well received by the Rhinos star in the aftermath.

Speaking to Love Rugby League, Connor said: “It was obviously nice to see. He recognised my form from last year and was willing to say that publicly. For anyone, that’s something they’d be happy about.

“Obviously, it doesn’t mean anything right now, and there’s a long time until then but it sounds like we’re off to a good start.”

Connor admitted he had not heard from McDermott since his appointment as coach but when he does, he will make his feelings on playing in the World Cup clear.

“100 per cent, I want to play. I’ve represented the country before, and there’s no better feeling. At 31, I’ve never played in a World Cup, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Earlier in my career, I was at centre and at the time I would have never seen myself as a scrum half looking to get into a World Cup squad and pushing for my spot, but that’s what I want to do this year.”

Connor has already earned several man of the match awards this year as he looks to become just the second player ever to be a back-to-back Man of Steel.

Asked about his form, he said: “Pretty good. I’ve started the year better than I did last year. I’m comfortable in my role, how we play and the organisation of it.

“The big thing is that Lachie Miller and Brodie Croft are both playing really well, so we’re contributing as a spine, and I feel I’m only getting better. I’ve had a few down performances but overall, I think I’ve done well.”