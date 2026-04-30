Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has eased any long-term concerns over the fitness of star winger Tom Johnstone, insisting his injury issue is more of a precautionary measure.

Johnstone has already missed a decent chunk of the 2026 campaign after undergoing surgery on a knee issue during the off-season, but has since made a strong return to the field with seven tries in his six outings this season.

Tom Johnstone injury update issued as Powell eases long-term concerns

Given his injury history, both this season and across his career, there were fears that it could be a lengthy absence; however, Powell has quickly downplayed any long-term concerns.

“He just had a jab in the ankle area that will hopefully settle down a little problem he’s been having,” said the Trinity boss. “He’s been having a couple of problems with his knee and ankle, but it’s nothing major.

“We need to make sure he’s right; we don’t want to put him out there and then it extends to something more serious.”

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Elsewhere, Max Jowitt is also in a similar position regarding an Achilles issue which has kept him out since their Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors.

“It’s the same with Max (Jowitt), Powell added. “He’s got a bit of an Achilles problem that’s causing him trouble and is proving difficult to clear up at the moment.

“There’s no hoodwinking, really, but we’ve got a couple of boys who have a few bits that are keeping them out.”

However, Powell is confident both men will be able to return to action following the Challenge Cup break next weekend.

“I think everybody should be pretty much available after that (Challenge Cup break),” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of tough games on the spin with some of our top players missing, but that’s the season.”

England international Johnstone was also among three changes to Wakefield’s extended 21-man squad for this weekend’s clash with Leeds Rhinos, alongside Seth Nikotemo and Ellis Lingard, but Powell admitted he won’t make too many unenforced changes to his match-day 17 for Friday night.

“Not too much (change), I don’t think,” he said. “Seth (Nikotemo) got knocked out last week, he’s going through concussion protocols so he’s out.

“There’s a few players missing this week, and it’ll be a tough challenge against a team that has everyone fit, and they’re the team of the competition at the moment. But we know what we’ve got to do.

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